Macklemore Releases New Single “Heroes” Featuring DJ Premier

Home News Hannah Boyle January 24th, 2023 - 1:19 AM

Photo Credit: April Siese

There isn’t a lot to say about Macklemore that has not already been said. The man, the myth, the legend. With Macklemore’s LGBTQ+ anthem ‘same love’, gay rights were born. Macklemore did not stop with activism alone and continued his talents. Macklemore is responsible for the cultural revolution that followed the song “thrift shop. To this day, on any college campus across the country, undergrad students will be able to recite that song in full detail and be proud to do it. The song is a generation Z coat of arms, a gift we do not take lightly. However, this article is not about the decade-old masterpiece. Macklemore has provided for us yet again with the new single “Heroes” featuring DJ Premier.

Macklemore has done it again with “Heroes”. The song is straight out of the 90s, both in video and song. I can only imagine the future we will come to know with the re-emergence of Macklemore. The song is interesting and worth the listen. Perhaps a more serious song than ‘thrift shop’, it undoubtedly fits Macklemore’s well-established style.

In all seriousness and all jokes aside, Macklemore is an unlikely icon. The artist will soon be releasing an album to go along with the single in march. The album is now available for pre-order.

Watch the video below and judge for yourself:

Photo credit: April Siese