Big Sean and Travis Scott Channel The Shining in Video for the New Single “Lithuania”

September 6th, 2020 - 11:57 PM

Michigan, Detroit-based rapper Big Sean is pulling no stops when it comes to the star-studded marketing roll-out for his latest fifth full-length studio album, Detroit 2, released this past Friday, September 4, via GOOD Music/Def Jam. Sean’s latest single “Lithunia” featuring Houston, Texas singer-songwriting rapper Travis Scott, premiered its accompanying trippy music video on the same day as Detroit 2‘s album release.

The music video for “Lithuania” is deeply inspired by the 1980 horror film The Shining directed by the late film auteur Stanley Kubrick starring Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall, which was an adaptation to the 1977 Steven King novel of the same name. The music video opens up with a back drop of a painting featured in a grandiose hotel lobby zooming out to depict the video’s main stars Big Sean and Travis Scott standing side-by-side with another. Both men are crooning and rapping to the song’s psychedelically booming groove, which melodic strings and crisp drums are a part of producers Hit-Boy and Audio Anthem’s lush repertoire. The video features images of haunting corridors and endless hallways. At one point, Big Sean is riding an elevator with reflecting mirrors and flickering lights. Many of the set pieces are reminiscent to the aforementioned classic horror film, but what is also featured in the video are a plethora of flowers consistent with the running theme of Detroit 2‘s album artwork. To listen to Big Sean’s “Lithuania” featuring Travis Scott stream below, via YouTube.

According to a press release, as of Thursday September 3, a day before Big Sean’s Detroit 2 official album release “The tide of DETROIT 2 advance single + video releases culminated last week with ‘Deep Reverence’ featuring Nipsey Hussle, follow­ing up days later with a DETROIT 2 preview video for ‘Don Life’ featuring Lil Wayne. Earlier this week he released the ‘Harder Than My Demons’ video and previewed the video for ‘Body Language’ featuring Jhene Aiko Wednesday & “Everything That’s Missing” featuring Dwele yesterday.”

Detroit 2 features a who’s who star-studded guest appearance collaborative lineup including Anderson .Paak, Post Malone, Diddy, Dave Chapelle, Royce Da 5’9″ and Eminem, Erykah Badu just to name a few.

Detroit 2 track list

1. Why Would I Stop?

2. Lucky Me

3. Deep Reverence (Ft. Nipsey Hussle)

4. Wolves (Ft. Post Malone)

5. Body Language (Ft. Jhené Aiko & Ty Dolla $ign)

6. Story by Dave Chapelle

7. Harder Than My Demons

8. Everything That’s Missing Lyrics

9. ZTFO

10. Guard Your Heart (Ft. Anderson .Paak, Earlly Mac & Wale)

11. Respect It (Ft. Hit-Boy & Young Thug)

12. Lithuania (Ft. Travis Scott)

13. Full Circle (Ft. Diddy & KeY Wane)

14. Time In (Ft. TWENTY88)

15. Story by Erykah Badu

16. FEED

17. The Baddest

18. Don Life (Ft. Lil Wayne)

19. Friday Night Cypher (Ft. 42 Dugg, Boldy James, Cash Kidd, Drego, Eminem, Kash Doll, Payroll Giovanni, Royce da 5’9″, Sada Baby & Tee Grizzley)

20. Story by Stevie Wonder

21. Still I Rise (Ft. DOM KENNEDY)

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer