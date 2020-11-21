Statik Selektah Shares Hypnotizing New Track “Play Around” Featuring Conway the Machine, 2 Chainz, Killer Mike, Allan Kingdom And Haile Supreme

Home News Ariel King November 21st, 2020 - 9:58 PM

Statik Selektah has shared his latest single, “Play Around,” off his forthcoming album The Balancing Act, which is set to be released next week on November 27. The new single features Conway the Machine, 2 Chainz, Killer Mike, Allan Kingdom and Haile Supreme delivering verses on the track.

“‘Play Around’ was one of the first songs that I started on for the album, but the last one I completely finished,” Statik Selektah said according to Brooklyn Vegan. “Conway went in, 2 Chainz talked that money talk and then Killer Mike came through at the last-minute and put that raw energy that I needed on that third verse.

Incorporating a classic hip-hop beat, the song features numerous hard-hitting verses as each artist chimes in with their lines. The song incorporates old style sounds as each verse matches the beat, creating a flowing tone that bounces throughout the entirety of the track.

Statik Selektah released the single “Keep It Moving” with Nas, Joey Bada$$ and Gary Clark Jr. last month. In 2019, he and Bun B shared the album TrillStatik as they live-streamed the entire creation process. Statik Selektah had also collaborated with Killer Mike in 2017, joining Run the Jewels for the track “Put Jewels On It.”

Conway the Machine appeared on Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist’s track “Babies & Fools” last month, the three sharing a music video where they entered a COVID-era strip club. The single had been a part of Gibbs and The Alchemist’s joint album, Alfredo, that had been released this past September.

2 Chainz also collaborated with Killer Mike for Run the Jewels’ single “Out of Sight,” that had been released back in August. Also in August, 2 Chainz teamed up with Lil Wayne for their single “Money Maker,” while in June, 2 Chainz participated Superfly’s virtual music festival to benefit small businesses.

With Run the Jewels, Killer Mike will be appearing on the upcoming soundtrack for the video game Cyberpunk 2077, with the duo releasing the music video for their single on the soundtrack, “No Save Point,” earlier this month. In October, they shared a live stream performance titled Holy Calamavote, which saw them performing songs from their most recent album RTJ4, that had been released this past June.