Eminem Dissed On The Game’s New 10 Minute Track “The Black Slim Shady”

The legendary rapper The Game has just released a brand new album entitled Drillmatic, named after Nas’ classic 1994 project Illmatic, boasting a whopping 30 tracks and a total runtime of 2 hours. Despite the long list of features on the new project, including Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Big Sean, Ice-T, A$AP Rocky and others, it was the 24th track which garnered the most buzz for the new album: “The Black Slim Shady.”

In this track, The Game takes aim at the famed multi-Grammy winning rapper Eminem, naming the song after Eminem’s 2000 hit “The Real Slim Shady”. Throughout the song’s massive 10 minute runtime, The Game makes constant references to Eminem’s work, imitating multiple songs in his discography and talking about 8-mile. Various points in the long track see interludes where The Game is talking to another person, including one person who “praised him, Back when I was little, I don’t really like any of his new stuff.”

Multiple references, jokes and skits aside, The Game did not stray away from making personal attacks against his fellow rapper, taking jabs against his history with Mariah Carey, his race, and even making a jab against his daughter, rapping “Dear Slim, Hailie’s with me and she’s unharmed for now.”

Speaking on Eminem’s mother, The Game goes on to say “She was only 15, so how could one not sympathize with her havin’ you as a teen She had to lose herself in the moment, give up her dreams, Just to see her son out here lookin’ like a w****r in jeans.”

The rapper ends the track by egging Eminem on to respond to the diss, singing “Mr. Shady, don’t be shady/ Pick that pen up, don’t be lazy.”

Stereogum has pointed out that, while The Game has a long history with Dr. Dre and 50 Cent, two figures in Hip Hop closely associated with Eminem, his history with Eminem is comparably more shallow, limited to a 2004 collaborative track “We Ain’t.” Listen to “The Black Slim Shady” below.

Previously, The Game teamed up with Kanye West to make the track and music video “Eazy,” which famously dissed Kim Kardashian’s now Ex-Boyfriend Pete Davidson. Eminem has recently released a track titled “From The D 2 The LBC” alongside Snoop Dogg.