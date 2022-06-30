Moonstone Festival Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Jenny Lewis, Amanda Shires, Clairo And More

Home News Skyy Rincon June 30th, 2022 - 5:49 PM

Moonstone Festival has announced its 2022 lineup which features Jenny Lewis, Amanda Shires and Clairo. The event will be taking place later this year on October 29 at the Avondale Brewing Company in Birmingham, Alabama after a two year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The festival will also include sets from Big Freedia, Hurray For The Riff Raff, Gavin Turek, Adia Victoria, Automatic, Hatchie, Ayanis, Rett Madison and Jahnah Camille. The festival’s main goal is to highlight and celebrate women and their talent through “music, art and spirit.” The event also partners with non profit organizations to support and advocate for BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, and women’s rights. Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10 am (CDT) with two different options available, General Admission and VIP Galaxy. The latter includes access to private lounge and restrooms, complimentary catering and a private bar.

Jenny Lewis has been very active in recent years, she was included on the Wildwood Revival festival 2021 lineup alongside fellow headliners Sharon Van Etten and Hiss Golden Messenger. She also released multiple songs including “GLTR”, “Idiot”, “Vroom Vroom” and “Unblu.” Amanda Shires has also been busy sharing many singles including “Take It Like A Man”, “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?”, “Home To Me”, “Gone For Christmas” and “Our Problem.” She also joined Margo Price and Brandi Carlile on a cover of the late John Prine’s “I Remember Everything.” Fellow headliner Clairo recently joined Arlo Parks and Lorde onstage to perform at Glastonbury 2022.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister