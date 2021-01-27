Jenny Lewis Stars in New Video for Serengeti’s Bopping New Song “Vroom, Vroom”

Home News Adam Benavides January 27th, 2021 - 9:15 PM

Jenny Lewis and Serengeti have released a second collaborative track, this time the rollicking “Vroom, Vroom“. The new track is currently available to stream and was released on Lewis’ own label Loves Way. The pair also released a phone-shot video for “Vroom, Vroom” directed by Lewis herself.

The video opens of phone-shot footage of Serengeti wearing a seatbelt and driving in his car while Lewis dances at home in an empty wood-floor home, switching between various outfits and poses. The track follows a slow but thumping bass and drum line with Serengeti’s low-pitched talk vocals and Lewis’s falsetto croon. The clip eventually transitions to a sepia-colored frame as a car drives through a desert road.

According to a press release, the new track “Is a 90s style glitch pop song about thinning your social group and clearing your mind in unclear times.” The song follows the pair’s first collaborative track “Unblu,” which was surprise-released last year. The track’s French New Wave inspiration received immediate praise from critics as the New York Times claimed the track “recaptures a narcotic late-1960s Velvet Underground flavor” the AV Club called the song “A beguiling introduction to a creative partnership that blossomed in spite of physical distance.”

Lewis has built one of the most prolific entertainment careers of the past few decades, having began her acting career in the 1980s earning roles on sitcoms like Life With Lucy, Growing Pains and Murder She Wrote before forming famed indie rock Rilo Kiley with then-boyfriend Blake Sennett. The group eventually disbanded in 2014. Over the course of her musical career, the multi-talented artist has been featured on numerous high-profile projects while releasing an impressive discography of her own including four studio Rilo Kiley albums and four solo LPs. Most recently, she opened for Harry Styles on tour while supporting her acclaimed 2019 solo record On the Line.

Photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeistere