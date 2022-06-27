Lorde Says, “Fuck The Supreme Court” and Brings Out Clario and Arlo Parks to Perform at Glastonbury 2022

Lorde took a moment to comment on the recent Roe V. Wade reversal during her Glastonbury 2022 Festival set. As reported by Stereogum, Lorde disapproved of the Supreme Court’s decision – a decision which means that abortion can now be made illegal by various state legistatures. Embedded in the article is the following tweet, which includes video of Lorde’s statements:

“Welcome to sadness,” Lorde can be heard saying, “The temperature is unbearable until you fix it. Wanna hear a secret, girls? Your bodies were destined to be controlled and objectified since before you were born. That horror is your birthright. But here’s another secret. You possess strength. That wisdom is also your birthright. I ask you today to make exercising that wisdom your life’s work because everything depends on it. Fuck the Supreme Court.”

Lorde’s statements reportedly came at the end of her performance of “Secrets from a Girl (Who’s Seen it All)”. Lorde altered the spoken outro of the song, which is about an older woman attempting to impart wisdom to a teenage girl, to include the statement. Lorde had also previously commented negatively about the Supreme Court’s leaked decision during a concert last month.

Lorde was also joined by fellow artists Clairo and Arlo Parks during her set for a performance of her song “Stoned at the Nail Salon”. The three of them sat down on stage and appeared to be friendly and happy to be performing with one another as the crowd joined in:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @clairoreport

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna