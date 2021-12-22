Amanda Shires Shares Unique New Video For “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve”

Home News Roy Lott December 22nd, 2021 - 10:14 PM

Amanda Shires has shared the new music video for “What Are you Doing New Year’s Eve?” The video was co-directed by Shires and Deren Ney and portrays a variety of scenarios on what she would be doing on New Year’s Eve. Some scenarios include sitting in bed eating ice cream, putting on a black dress and drinking wine. Check out the fun video below.

The track comes from her latest album, For Christmas, which is out now via Silver Knife/Thirty Tiger. It is originally sung by Frank Loesser. It also serves as the third single from the album, following “Home To Me” and “Gone For Christmas.” She performed the latter on Ellen with The Mccray Sisters.

In a recent interview with NPR, she mentions that the album refers to the past two Christmases not being as perfect as it looks.”This last year has been a different kind of hard, for sure.” She has hopes for the years that are to come, shortly after talking about her dark rendition of “Silent Night,” also on the album. “Just goes to show there are happy times coming,” she says. “When you get the bleak you get the opposite, too.”

The album was produced by Lawrence Rothman and finds Shires working with bassist Jimbo Hart, pianist Peter Levin, guitarist Pat Buchanan and drummer Fred Eltringham.

Shires recently joined with Brandi Carlile and Margo Price to cover John Prime’s classic “I Remember Everything.” Their rendition was performed at the 2021 Americana Honors and Awards, which took place in Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on September 22.

In January, Shires released her song “Our Problem,” in celebration of the 48th anniversary of the Roe V. Wade trial. She was joined by many prominent women industry, including Cyndi Lauper, Angie Stone, K.Flay, Lilly Hiatt, Linda Perry, Morgane Stapleton, Nona Hendryx, Peaches and Valerie June. Sheryl Crow was on bass, Jason Isbell on guitar, Peter Levin on keys and Chris Powell on drums.