Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires And Margo Price Cover John Prine’s “I Remember Everything”

Home News Aswath Viswanathan September 25th, 2021 - 12:28 PM

Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires and Margo Price performed John Prine’s “I Remember Everything” at the 2021 Americana Honors and Awards in Nashville, stealing the show with an emotional performance. The event was held in-person with a capacity crowd at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on September 22.

According to Rolling Stone, the artists took the stage to perform the song after Prine’s family accepted a posthumous Song of the Year for “I Remember Everything,” Prine’s final song. “I Remember Everything” was co-written by John Prine and Pat McLaughlin, earning a Grammy for Best American Roots song after it was released in 2020.

Carlile, Shires and Price traded emotional vocals on the song, with all three performers seemingly getting choked up at various moments. “It sounded like a classic Prine song in the best possible way,” producer Dave Cobb, who also was on-stage to receive the award, said of the song last year. “It’s such a beautiful, simple, poignant message, and crushing that, the context is defined by it being the last song now. Because he wasn’t finished.”

Brandi Carlile covered “I Remember Everything” at the 2021 Grammy awards as well, taking the stage alone. In a heartfelt dedication to the late musician, Carlile covered the song and said, “We all thank you, John, for everything.” Prine died tragically due to COVID-19 complications. Following his passing, many musicians shared their sadness at the news and the legend’s influence. Carlile has also previously performed “I Remember Everything” while honoring Prine at the “Great Performances: GRAMMY Salute To Music Legends”, on October 16, 2020. She also made an appearance at “Picture Show: A Tribute Celebrating John Prine,” celebrating his legacy in many instances. In January, Amanda Shires collaborated with iconic artists for her song “Our Problem,” celebrating the 48th anniversary of the landmark Supreme Court case Roe v Wade.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz