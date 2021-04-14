Jenny Lewis Brings out the Sparklers in New Video for Collaborative Song with Serengeti “GLTR”

Home News Ariel King April 14th, 2021 - 1:48 PM

Jenny Lewis has teamed up with Serengeti for the glitzy new single, “GLTR.” The track had been produced by Lewis and Andrew Broder, and is accompanied by a music video that had been directed and edited by Lewis, and shot at the Hendersonville Memory Gardens, where music legend Johnny Cash is buried.

“GLTR” features stupefying synths and Lewis’ breathy vocals. Glitter flutters above Lewis’ eyelids as she lays between graves, Serengeti’s lyrics spitting as he depicts flashing scenery. “If I die,” Lewis mutters, Serengeti asking “how is your Instagram these days?” The video time-lapses as Lewis spends the day in the Gardens, her vocals floating over the track.

Serengeti describes the track as “a nice song about getting out of your head and having a time. Getting out a little bit. Getting out of bed and enjoying some things. Maybe putting down the phone for a sec.”

Lewis and Serengeti recently released the collaborations “Idiot,” “Vroom, Vroom” and “Unblu.” Lewis also joined her Rilo Kiley bandmate Blake Sennet for a performance during Linda Perry’s Rock-N-Relief livestream, which marked hte first time they played together in six years.

Photo credit: Owen Ela