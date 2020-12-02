Jenny Lewis and Serengeti Team Up in New Video for “Unblu”

Home News Aaron Grech December 2nd, 2020 - 7:48 PM

Jenny Lewis has teamed up with Chicago rapper Serengeti (aka David Cohn) for a new single “Unblu,” which is out everywhere now via Lewis’ Loves Way record label. The artist has also released a music video she directed for the single, which was recorded and edited on an iPhone with a vertical orientation.

“Unblu” opens up with a shot of gray bouncing balls, that transition into bright blue and pink colors after the first few seconds. These bouncing balls are thrown by a figure who is donned in a snowman outfit, while images of Lewis are intercut throughout the unique visual.

The track itself is extremely subdued, with Lewis delivering her vocals gently, while Serengeti delivers a soft spoken word monologue that fits in well with its laid back vibe. The instrumental is filled with ambient synths a slow beat and light piano keys that capture a feeling of solemn serenity.

According to a press release, both artists collaborated on five tracks, which were all recorded while using an iPhone as well. This release goes on to state that Lewis sent beats, bass, drums, digital tanpura and topline to complement Cohn’s poetry, which was written as “Jenny smoked weed every day and Dave stayed totally sober,” in their respective locales, Los Angeles and Chicago.

Back in January Lewis released the single “Under the Supermoon” alongside Habib Koité. She also collaborated with the likes of Bon Iver for “AUTC,” while her band Rilo Kiley re-issued their self-titled debut back in October.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister