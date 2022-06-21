Amanda Shires Shares New Song And Video “Take It Like A Man”, Announces Fall 2022 Tour Dates

American singer songwriter Amanda Shires recently shared a new song and accompanying music video for “Take It Like A Man.” The new release serves as the title track of her forthcoming album Take It Like A Man which is scheduled to release on July 29 via ATO Records. She has also announced fall 2022 North American tour dates in support of her new record.
Shires previously released “Hawk For The Dove” from the upcoming album. Last year, she was involved in multiple projects. In December 2021, she released “What Are You Doing For New Year’s Eve.” In November 2021, she shared “Home To Me.” In October, she announced the release of her holiday album For Christmas and debuted “Gone For Christmas.” In September 2021, she teamed up with Brandi Carlile and Margo Price to cover John Prine’s “I Remember Everything.” She celebrated the anniversary of Roe v Wade with the release of a collaborative song “Our Problem” featuring Cyndi Lauper, Sheryl Crow, Linda Perry, Valerie June, K. Flay and more.
Her fall 2022 North American tour dates will see her visit different corners of the U.S. as well as a couple of stops in Canada. The inaugural show will be on September 6 in Asheville, North Carolina at the Grey Eagle. From there, Shires will visit Georgia, Washington D.C., Virginia, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Nebraska, New York, South Carolina, Alabama, Colorado, Utah, California, Oregon, Washington, Michigan, Ontario, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Wisconsin, and Iowa. The closing show will be in Omaha, Nebraska on November 20 at the Barnato.
Amanda Shires Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates
9/6 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle
9/7 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
9/9 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club
9/10 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre
9/11 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou
9/13 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
9/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live
9/16 – Providence, RI @ Fete Ballroom
9/17 – Fredericton, NB @ Harvest Jazz & Blues
9/19 – Homer, NY @ Center for the Arts
9/21 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
9/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
9/23 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm
9/24 – Chattanooga, TN @ Songbirds
10/2 – Florence, AL @ Shoals Fest
10/6 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre
10/7 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Commonwealth Room
10/9 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets
10/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
10/11 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
10/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
10/15 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
10/16 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
10/21 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman
10/22 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme
10/24 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe
10/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
10/27 – Columbus, OH @ A & R Music Bar
10/28 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi
10/29 – Birmingham, AL @ Moonstone Festival
11/3 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners
11/4 – Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark
11/5 – Evanston, IL @ SPACE
11/7 – St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam
11/8 – Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theatre
11/9 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Gardens
11/11 – Dallas, TX @ The Kessler
11/12 – Houston, TX @ Heights Theatre
11/13 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s
11/15 – Little Rock, AR @ Revl Room
11/16 – St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House
11/18 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
11/19 – Des Moines, IA @ Woolys
11/20 – Omaha, NE @ Barnato