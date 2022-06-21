Amanda Shires Shares New Song And Video “Take It Like A Man”, Announces Fall 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Skyy Rincon June 21st, 2022 - 3:38 PM

American singer songwriter Amanda Shires recently shared a new song and accompanying music video for “Take It Like A Man.” The new release serves as the title track of her forthcoming album Take It Like A Man which is scheduled to release on July 29 via ATO Records. She has also announced fall 2022 North American tour dates in support of her new record.

Shires previously released “Hawk For The Dove” from the upcoming album. Last year, she was involved in multiple projects. In December 2021, she released “What Are You Doing For New Year’s Eve.” In November 2021, she shared “Home To Me.” In October, she announced the release of her holiday album For Christmas and debuted “Gone For Christmas.” In September 2021, she teamed up with Brandi Carlile and Margo Price to cover John Prine’s “I Remember Everything.” She celebrated the anniversary of Roe v Wade with the release of a collaborative song “Our Problem” featuring Cyndi Lauper, Sheryl Crow, Linda Perry, Valerie June, K. Flay and more.

Her fall 2022 North American tour dates will see her visit different corners of the U.S. as well as a couple of stops in Canada. The inaugural show will be on September 6 in Asheville, North Carolina at the Grey Eagle. From there, Shires will visit Georgia, Washington D.C., Virginia, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Nebraska, New York, South Carolina, Alabama, Colorado, Utah, California, Oregon, Washington, Michigan, Ontario, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Wisconsin, and Iowa. The closing show will be in Omaha, Nebraska on November 20 at the Barnato.

Amanda Shires Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

9/6 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

9/7 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

9/9 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

9/10 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre

9/11 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou

9/13 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

9/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

9/16 – Providence, RI @ Fete Ballroom

9/17 – Fredericton, NB @ Harvest Jazz & Blues

9/19 – Homer, NY @ Center for the Arts

9/21 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

9/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

9/23 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

9/24 – Chattanooga, TN @ Songbirds

10/2 – Florence, AL @ Shoals Fest

10/6 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre

10/7 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Commonwealth Room

10/9 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets

10/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

10/11 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

10/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

10/15 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

10/16 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

10/21 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman

10/22 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

10/24 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe

10/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

10/27 – Columbus, OH @ A & R Music Bar

10/28 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi

10/29 – Birmingham, AL @ Moonstone Festival

11/3 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners

11/4 – Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark

11/5 – Evanston, IL @ SPACE

11/7 – St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam

11/8 – Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theatre

11/9 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Gardens

11/11 – Dallas, TX @ The Kessler

11/12 – Houston, TX @ Heights Theatre

11/13 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s

11/15 – Little Rock, AR @ Revl Room

11/16 – St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

11/18 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

11/19 – Des Moines, IA @ Woolys

11/20 – Omaha, NE @ Barnato