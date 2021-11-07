Amanda Shires Unveils Melancholy New Song And Video “Home To Me”

Home News Aaron Grech November 7th, 2021 - 7:57 PM

Amanda Shires is back with a new single “Home To Me,” which will be featured on the artist’s upcoming Christmas album For Christmas out November 12. Its music video was shot by videographer Joshua Black Wilkins.

“Home To Me” is shot in a simplistic style, showing grainy shots of Shires singing in a recording studio and lounging around poolside. Tee song’s melancholic piano chords and Shire’s passionate voice make a perfect mix, as it captures a melancholic side of the holiday, contrasting greatly with the first single “Gone For Christmas.”

“You’re going to ask for things for Christmas, so what do you really want? I liked the idea of the outlandish mixed with how you actually feel. We actually feel like, ‘Oh my, I’m so tired of all this shit, and I want a different scene,” Shires explained regarding the lead single from For Christmas in a press release. “But maybe you don’t want really that, but you just want to say extreme things. I was thinking of the ultimate Christmas list, and then at the end, I was thinking about how most of the items on it were impossible.”

It’s been a busy year for Shires, who got a group of incredible musicians for the song “Our Problem,” which celebrates the landmark decision in the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court case. The artists who contributes to this song include Sheryl Crow, Cyndi Lauper, Angie Stone, K.Flay, Lilly Hiatt, Linda Perry, Morgane Stapleton, Nona Hendryx, Peaches and Valerie June.