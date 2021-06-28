Wildwood Revival Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Jenny Lewis, Sharon Van Etten and Hiss Golden Messenger

Home News Ellie Lin June 28th, 2021 - 4:03 PM

Music festival Wildwood Revival has announced its 2021 dates and lineup. The festival will take place Oct. 8 through Oct. 10, 2021 in Athens, GA at the Cloverleaf Farm. Tickets are on sale and available on the Wildwood Revival website.

The lineup for the music festival features several prominent folk, country and blues musicians. The current lineup includes artists such as Jenny Lewis, Sharon Van Etten, Hiss Golden Messenger, White Denim, Elizabeth Cook, Packway Handle Band and The Pink Stones. Wildwood Revival states on their website there will be more artists announced leading up to the festival. The full lineup is below.

Jenny Lewis recently shared a collaborative project with artist Serengeti called “GLTR.” This follows an earlier collaboration between the two that they made over the COVID-19 pandemic called “Idiot.” She also appeared in music videos for Serengeti’s songs “Vroom Vroom” and “Unbulu.”

Sharon Van Etten recently renewed her recording contract with label Secretly in June 2021. It was also announced that she’ll be playing the One Big Holiday music festival along with artists like Brittany Howard and Lord Huron in Mexico in 2022.

Hiss Golden Messenger recently released two singles ahead of their 12th studio album, Quietly Blowing It. “Glory Strums (Loneliness of the Long-Distance Runner)” and “If It Comes in the Morning” were released in June 2021. Quietly Blowing It was released June 25, 2021.

