King Krule Releases Cover of John Lennon’s Iconic Song “Imagine”

Home News Danielle Joyner January 23rd, 2021 - 2:21 PM

Singer and songwriter King Krule has just released a cover to John Lennon’s 1971 hit “Imagine” on his Bandcamp today.

King Krule’s sound is very eclectic as he can work with any genre of music from jazz, punk and even rap. Krule took his talents and performed at The Riviera Theatre in Chicago in December 2020. Before his performance, he released his album Man Alive! in February 2020.

“Imagine” was a track on the album by the same name by John Lennon in 1971 by Apple Records. The song sends messages of peace and love and a world with no boundaries. The song also challenges the some of the societal norms, like religion and politics.

John Lennon’s version of the song is very slow and somber, but gains momentum as the song goes on. His voice is a higher pitch and softer than that of Krule’s. King Krule slowed the song down and his voice is octaves lower than Lennon’s. Krule brought a different feel emotionally to the classic song.

Check out the cover below:

<a href="https://kingkrule.bandcamp.com/track/imagine-by-john-lennon">Imagine by John Lennon by King Krule</a>

The cover of the song is quite fitting considering the state of the country and the times we, as a society are living in. The classic tune written in the 1970s continues to speak volumes to the masses in 2021.