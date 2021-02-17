José González Shares Video for First New Song in Over Five Years “El Invento”

Home News Aaron Grech February 17th, 2021 - 11:54 AM

Singer-songwriter José González is back with his first new single in over five years called “El Invento,” which is accompanied by a music video directed by Mikel Cee Karlsson. The track was released on all digital streaming platforms via Mute.

“El Invento” has a music video that perfectly matches the song, as González is shown enjoying the simple things in life, such as his daughter getting him out of bed and relaxing outside of his home to appreciate the nature around him. The track is simplistic as well, with González simply singing the song lyrics alongside a lone acoustic guitar.

Although González has attempted to write songs in Spanish before, this is his first proper release with lyrics written entirely in the language. He explained that speaking to his daughter Laura in Spanish every day helped him finish the song, which was dedicated to her.

“I started writing ‘El Invento’ around 2017 when she was born,” González explained in a press release. “The song is about the questions – who we are, where we’re going and why? Whom can we thank for our existence? Historically, most traditions have invented answers to these questions. Thereof the name of the song: The Invention (god).”

González has been active between his recording hiatuses, going on tour during the summer of 2019. He also teamed up with Zero 7 that year to release a new 7″ single called “Aurora,” which held the song “Mono” as its B-Side. His last album Vestiges & Claws came out in 2015 and was accompanied by the singles “Open Book” and “Let It Carry You.”

Photo Credit: Adam Blyweiss