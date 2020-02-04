NOS Primavera Sound Porto Announces 2020 Lineup Featuring Tyler, The Creator, Lana Del Rey and Beck

Home News Aaron Grech February 4th, 2020 - 7:46 PM

NOS Primavera Sound Porto has announced its 2020 lineup featuring an array of musical guests including alternative hip hop star Tyler, The Creator, pop artist Lana Del Rey and indie icon Beck, who will join many others at the Parque Da Cidade in Porto, Portugal. This three-day event will take place from June 11-13.

Other prominent performers include alternative R&B performer FKA Twigs, former Sonic Youth frontwoman Kim Gordon, reggeaton performer Bad Bunny, indie performer King Krule, rapper Earl Sweatshirt and the indie rock band Pavement, who are doing a run of reunion shows after a hiatus that lasted over nine years.

Tyler, The Creator saw the release of his critically acclaimed album IGOR, last year, which spawned numerous singles including “EARFQUAKE” and “A BOY IS A GUN*.” The album won best rap album at the 2020 Grammy Awards, and also saw the rapper perform alongside Charlie Wilson and Boyz II Men for the songs “EARFQUAKE” and “NEW MAGIC WAND.”

Lana Del Rey also released a studio album to critical and commercial success last year titled Norman Fucking Rockwell. At the end of the year, the performer released a 14-minute long short film which consisted of the title track, “Bartender” and “Happiness is a butterfly.”

Beck released his latest studio album Hyperspace, at the end of last year which featured seven-tracks produced by famed hip hop and R&B producer Pharrell Williams, accompanied by a more synth inspired sound. This latest studio album release featured singles such as “Everlasting Nothing,” “Dark Places” and “Uneventful Days.”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna