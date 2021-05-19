Maria Brink of In This Moment and Andy Biersack of Black Veil Brides Team Up on New Song “Meet Me In The Fire” from Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack

Home News Tristan Kinnett May 19th, 2021 - 10:23 PM

In This Moment frontwoman Maria Brink and Black Veil Brides vocalist Andy Biersack shared their song “Meet Me In The Fire,” from DC Comics’ upcoming Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack. They wrote it in collaboration with composer/producer Tyler Bates, who also scored hit films like Watchmen (2009), Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and John Wick (2014).

“Meet Me In The Fire” is an alternative metal anthem about fighting through hell, and it’s instrumentally as cinematic and maximalist as that idea suggests. It starts with a dark synth part that the lead guitar picks up as a guitar riff later on. Brink is the lead musician on it, but Bates’ production is a clear building block for it as well. Biersack, who is also the voice actor for Batman in the Death Metal short film, shows up for the choruses and bridge, singing in harmony with Brink.

“It’s such an honor to be a part of this soundtrack,” Brink stated. “I love collaborating with talented people and getting the chance to be creative. Tyler Bates is such an amazing talent and I have loved doing a track with him and Andy Biersack. I think our fans will love this and I hope everyone likes what we created.”

Brink had also contributed to the soundtrack for DC Comics’ Dark Nights: Metal, the ‘comic book event’ that Death Metal is a sequel to. Both events are themed around the convergence of all mainline DC Comics storylines and each involved the episodic release of an accompanying short film, as well as these soundtracks.

In This Moment also announced fall 2021 tour dates with Black Veil Brides as well as Ded and Raven Back as openers. They plan to kick it off on September 17 at Centennial Mall & M Street in Lincoln, NE, and will stop at venues like Bayou Music Center in Houston, TX, the House of Blues in Anaheim, CA, Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, CA, Wellmont Theatre in Montclair, NJ, Hard Rock Events Center in Tampa, FL and a final date at The Tabernacle in Atlanta, GA.

On the tour, they’ll be belatedly supporting their April 2020 album, Mother, now that live shows have begun returning. For Halloween, they shared a video for one of the songs off of it titled “As Above So Below.”

The Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack will be released in full on June 18, 2021 through DC Comics/Loma Vista Recordings. Other artists featured on it include Mastodon, Chelsea Wolfe, HEALTH, Grey Daze, Rise Against, Manchester Orchestra, Denzel Curry, Carach Angren, Starcrawler, Gunship, Greg Puciato, Show Me The Body, IDLES and Soccer Mommy.