In This Moment Announces Fall 2021 The In-Between Tour Dates

Band In This Moment have announced their coming fall 2021 tour dates with appearances from the Black Veil Brides, Ded and Raven Black. The tour is called “The Inbetween Tour,” and is the first tour for In This Moment since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The tour will begin on Sept. 17, in Lincoln, Nebraska and will take the band through the continental US before ending in Atlanta on Nov. 21. Tickets go on sale on May 21 at 10 a.m.
Band member Maria Brink of In This Moment recently teamed up with Andy Black of Black Veil Brides on a song titled “Meet Me in the Fire,” for the Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack which will be released May 19, 2021. In This Moment’s most recent album, Mother came out March 2020. Mxdwn author Cait Stoddard reviewed Mother, “This album is great because it proves how the band is not afraid to try different styles of music. The instrumentation is energetic and the vocals are clear on each track. Also, the band did a great job creating their own versions of two classic rock songs. Overall, In This Moment did a fantastic job on this composition.”
IN THIS MOMENT ON TOUR:
WITH BLACK VEIL BRIDES, DED, + RAVEN BLACK:
9/17 — Lincoln, NE — Centennial Mall & M Street
9/18 — Springfield, MO — Shrine Mosque
9/19 — Dallas, TX — Southside Ballroom
9/21 — Houston, TX — Bayou Music Center
9/22 — San Antonio, TX — Aztec Theatre
9/24 — Lubbock, TX — Lone Star Amphitheatre
9/25 — Oklahoma City, OK — The Criterion
9/27 — Denver, CO — Mission Theatre
9/29 — Las Vegas, NV — House Of Blues
9/30 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Federal Theatre
10/2 — Anaheim, CA — House Of Blues
10/3 — San Francisco, CA — Warfield
10/5 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex
10/7 — Casper, WY — Casper Events Center
10/8 — Billings, MT — First Interstate Arena
10/10 — Sacramento, CA — Aftershock Festival
10/12 — Boise, ID — Revolution Center
10/13 — Portland, OR — Roseland Ballroom
10/14 — Seattle, WA — Paramount Theatre
10/16 — Reno, NV — Grand Theatre
10/19 — Kansas City, MO — Midland Theatre
10/20 — St. Louis, MO — The Factory at The District
10/22 — Hammond, IN — The Venue at Horseshoe Hammond
10/23 — Milwaukee, WI — Eagles Ballroom
10/24 — Minneapolis, MN — Myth Live
10/26 — Green Bay, WI — Resch Expo C
10/27 — Grand Rapids, MI — 20 Monroe Live
10/29 — Louisville, KY — Palace Theatre
10/30 — Columbus, OH — Express Live!
10/31 — Pittsburgh, PA — Stage AE
11/2 — Cleveland, OH — Agora
11/3 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore
11/5 — Stroudsburg, PA — Sherman Theater
11/6 — Montclair, NJ — Wellmont Theatre
11/7 — Worcester, MA — The Palladium
11/9 — Philadelphia, PA — Franklin Music Hall
11/10 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore
11/12 — Myrtle Beach, SC — House Of Blues
11/13 — Cherokee, NC — Harrah’s Cherokee Events Center
11/14 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works
11/16 — Richmond, VA — The National
11/17 — Greensboro, NC — Piedmont Hall
11/19 — Tampa, FL — Hard Rock Events Center
11/20 — Lake Buena Vista, CA — House Of Blues
11/21 — Atlanta, GA — The Tabernacle