In This Moment Announces Fall 2021 The In-Between Tour Dates

Ellie Lin May 17th, 2021 - 6:41 PM

Band In This Moment have announced their coming fall 2021 tour dates with appearances from the Black Veil Brides, Ded and Raven Black. The tour is called “The Inbetween Tour,” and is the first tour for In This Moment since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tour will begin on Sept. 17, in Lincoln, Nebraska and will take the band through the continental US before ending in Atlanta on Nov. 21. Tickets go on sale on May 21 at 10 a.m.

Band member Maria Brink of In This Moment recently teamed up with Andy Black of Black Veil Brides on a song titled “Meet Me in the Fire,” for the Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack which will be released May 19, 2021. In This Moment’s most recent album, Mother came out March 2020. Mxdwn author Cait Stoddard reviewed Mother, “This album is great because it proves how the band is not afraid to try different styles of music. The instrumentation is energetic and the vocals are clear on each track. Also, the band did a great job creating their own versions of two classic rock songs. Overall, In This Moment did a fantastic job on this composition.”