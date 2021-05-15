Louder Than Life Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Nine Inch Nails, Korn and Jane’s Addiction

Home News Caroline Fisher May 15th, 2021 - 12:02 AM

Kentucky rock music festival Louder Than Life has revealed its 2021 lineup. Featuring major acts like Nine Inch Nails, Korn, Jane’s Addiction and more, the fest will take place Sept. 23-26 of this year. Louder Than Life 2021 will take place at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louiseville. Tickets to the festival can be purchased here.

Famed industrial rock band Nine Inch Nails will be headlining the festival, after it’s been recently announced that they’ll be taking MCR’s spot to headline Riot Fest 2021. The group also just revealed their “only live event shows of the year,” including two dates in Cleveland, Ohio. The band released a new song with Health earlier this month, titled “Isn’t Everyone.”

Bakersfield nu-metal band Korn will also be gracing the stage, as they’ve just announced their Summer 2021 tour dates with Staind, ‘68 and Fire From The Gods. The group will also be performing at the UK’s Download Festival in June and Upheaval Festival in July. The band announced that they’ve finished writing their upcoming album in April, which was written during the COVID-19 lockdown.

LA rock band Jane’s Addiction is currently set to headline the festival as well. In November, bass player of the band, Chris Chaney, appeared in a livestream tribute concert to Alice In Chains, which also featured Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins, Corey Taylor of Slipknot and Korn. Group member Dave Navarro appeared in a livestream tribute to the late David Bowie in January.

Danny Wimmer Presents announced in February that the festival would be making a comeback in 2021, after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Previous lineups for the festival have included acts like Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold, Slayer, Disturbed and more.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz