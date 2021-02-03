Danny Wimmer Presents Announces Louder Than Life and Welcome to Rockville will Return in 2021, Sonic Temple and Epicenter to Return in 2022

Home News Aaron Grech February 3rd, 2021 - 4:19 PM

Danny Wimmer Presents, the major rock festival promoter, has announced that Sonic Temple and Epicenter will not be taking place this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The promoter is still planning on hosting their three other festivals, Aftershock, Welcome to Rockville and Louder Then Life.

Aftershock unveiled their 2021 lineup last fall, which includes two headlining nights from Metallica, alongside My Chemical Romance, Limp Bizkit, Rancid, The Offspring, Social Distortion, Rise Against, Volbeat, Machine Gun Kelly and Mastodon. This festival will take place from October 7 to October 10 at Discovery Park in Sacramento, California, while Louder Than Life is scheduled from September 23 to 26 at Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center in Louisville, Kentucky and Welcome to Rockville is on the books for November 11 to 14 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

We are unbelievably excited to announce that Louder Than Life will be returning this September 23 – 26, 2021. Full lineup, festival details and passes on sale this Spring! pic.twitter.com/dB51XRQjvN — LouderThanLife (@LTLFest) February 3, 2021

Important announcement regarding Epicenter 2021. Get full details and FAQ at https://t.co/5tEgHySptY. pic.twitter.com/jJOfvAwAg9 — EPICENTER FESTIVAL (@epicenterfest) February 3, 2021

Danny Wimmer Presents was forced to shutdown all of its festivals last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and offered its ticketholders three different refund or exchange options in its wake. Sonic Temple and Epicenter are typically held in the spring, which is why they have been rescheduled for 2022.

Important announcement regarding Sonic Temple 2021. Get full details and FAQ at https://t.co/HJmyDpmLfG. pic.twitter.com/aoKJhTdT76 — SonicTempleFestival (@SonicTempleFest) February 3, 2021

Full lineup, festival details and passes on sale this Spring! Emails to all existing purchasers have been sent out with your 2021 pass options so check your inbox 🤘 pic.twitter.com/VQNElC6zlu — WelcomeToRockville (@RockvilleFest) February 3, 2021

“Taking our festivals down last year was one of the most painful experiences our company has ever lived through,” Danny Wimmer said in a statement obtained by Consequence of Sound. “And it wasn’t just painful for us, it was hard on the bands, fans, partners, cities and vendors. It has become clear to us that we will not be able to have our festivals this spring, and for a variety of reasons, it is not possible to produce all of our annual festivals in the window of Fall 2021, so we made the difficult decision to only produce Aftershock, Welcome to Rockville and Louder Than Life this year.”