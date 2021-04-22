Korn Has Finished Writing a New Album

Home News Leanne Rubinstein April 22nd, 2021 - 7:36 PM

Metal band Korn has officially finished the writing for their new album, according to Loudwire earlier today. The album will be the follow-up to their 2019 album The Nothing, Korn’s frontman Jonathan Davis confirmed to Kerrang! today in an interview

This new album was written throughout the pandemic, the band members being scattered throughout different parts of California and Nashville. In the interview, Davis said:

“It’s like an act of God to get us all together to do anything. We have to plan that all out! I’m sure there are a bazillion other bands with new music to release, too. In the meantime, let’s just go out, play live and have some fun!”

Korn will perform a livestream concert broadcast internationally this Saturday on the set of Stranger Things: The Drive-Into Experience. The show will highlight fan-favorite and classic singles from the band’s discography. Tickets can be purchased now here.

The concert will be followed by a number of festival appearances and a U.S. and European tour after significant rescheduling due to the COVID-19 pandemic, beginning with their headlining of Michigan’s Upheaval Festival in mid-July of this year. They will tour with their albums System of a Down and Faith No More starting in October.

Korn released a music video called “Finally Free” in October, as also collaborated with Yelawolf to produce a cover of “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” last July. The band also holds a position in the lineup for the upcoming Greenfield Festival in June, with tickets currently available here.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Shulz