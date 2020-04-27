Danny Wimmer Presents Final Festivals Still on the Books Hometown Rising, Louder Than Life and Bourbon & Beyond Are Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Home News Aaron Grech April 27th, 2020 - 10:47 PM

The final three Danny Wimmer Presents music festivals, Hometown Rising, Louder Than Life and Bourbon & Beyond have all been cancelled, due to concerns regarding COVID-19. The three events were originally scheduled to take place at the Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky, and was supposed to feature sets from the likes of Metallica, Tool and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The cancellation of these concerts comes a mere couple of weeks following the cancellations of Epicenter, Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple, three other music festivals held by the company. Ticketholders for that event were originally set to attend the fourth day of Louder Than Life for free. This fourth day was just recently added to the festival, following the response to the cancellations of those first three festivals.

The organizers had first offered options for a full refund, enrollment in next year’s festival or entry into one of these latter festivals. The organizer has stated that they will now be offering full refunds and that ticket holders will be “notified of their options and procedures via email next week.”

“In our heart of ours we hoped and prayed that COVID-19 would not prevent us from having the 2020 Louisville Trifesta,” the organizers said in a statement. “In what feels like a repetitive bad dream, we now have to announce that ‘Hometown Rising‘, ‘Louder Than Life‘ and ‘Bourbon & Beyond” festivals, held at Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, KY, are being cancelled for 2020. We are working really hard to bring as much of our 2020 lineups back to 2021.”

Metallica was originally set to hold two headlining sets at each of these festivals, however they dropped out prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, due to events essential for James Hetfield’s recent addiction recovery .

Guitarist John Frusciante rejoined the Red Hot Chili Peppers this year. Danny Carey has also stated that he hopes Tool can write a new EP during the quarantine.

Check out the full statement below:

Even though the festivals are not until September, the advanced planning realities of producing three back-to-back-to-back events have necessitated that a decision be made sooner than later. Our decision also conforms with the advice of health officials.

As without other cancelled events, we will be offering full refunds to our fans. All purchasers (including transfers from ‘Welcome To Rockville‘, ‘Sonic Temple‘ and ‘Epicenter‘) will be notified of their options and procedures via email next week.

We are truly heartbroken it has come to this. We want to thank you for your patience, support and loyalty. We hope you are staying safe as well as physically and mentally well. We are blessed to have such an amazing Festival Family, and together, as a community, we will get through this.

With Love,

Team DWP”

