Nine Inch Nails Announces “Only NIN Headline Shows of 2021” with Pixies

Home News Kaido Strange May 7th, 2021 - 10:48 AM

Photo: Raymond Flotat

Nine Inch Nails has announced the only live event shows of the year as stated on their official webpage. The shows will take place at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautical located in Cleveland, Ohio, with only two dates available, September 21 or 23. The concerts will also have Pixies as the opening act. Tickets go on sale on May 14 at 10AM ET.

Only a few weeks ago did Trent Reznor express interest in making new Nine Inch Nails material. Reznor with his bandmate, Atticus Ross have been busy during the pandemic. Along with Jon Batiste, they helped to score the Academy Award Winning Disney animation Soul. The two also helped to score music for Mank.

Although it hasn’t been as busy as last year – the band was also inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame by punk legend Iggy Pop. They released two studio (instrumental) albums, Ghosts V: Together and Ghosts VI: Locusts which were released for free to show solidarity with their fans during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Pixies have released a live album of their performance at Coachella in 2004 and are scheduled to perform at the Riot Fest this year which was postponed due to the pandemic.

Photo credit Raymond Flotat