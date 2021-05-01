Download Festival UK Announces Lineup Featuring Iron Maiden, Biffy Clyro And Lacuna Coil

Home News Kyle Cravens May 1st, 2021 - 10:26 PM

Story 1:

Download Festival, the British rock celebration, recently announced its triumphant return with over 70 artists involved in the 2022 lineup, as reported by theprp. The event is booked for June 10-12 and will be held in the United Kingdom’s famous Donington Park. Kiss, Iron Maiden and Biffy Clyro will serve as the respective headliners for next year’s edition of the festival. Other noteworthy acts involved are Korn, The Deftones, The Pretty Reckless, Rise Against and Megadeath. Tickets are available now at downloadfestival.co.uk. Check below for the lineup’s announced roster so far.

Although Download Festival has been historically linked to Donington Park for most of its history, it has also been held in Paris and Melbourne since its inception in 2003. It functions as the patron supporter of Rock and Heavy Metal in the United Kingdom, being the genre’s most popular event in the country. The name “Download” was chosen as the namesake for the festival because it was a dirty word in the music industry at the time, due to file sharing, and rock is seen as a rebellious genre of music.

For more on some of the featured artists in the official lineup, check out Korn’s announcement that they have finished their latest, or read our review for The Deftones 2020 release, Ohms. Also, June will bring with it new material from Rise Against with the advent of their new album, Nowhere Generation.

photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

Download Festival 2022 Lineup:

Main Stage:

Kiss (headliner)

Iron Maiden (headliner)

Biffy Clyro (headliner)

Deftones

Korn

The Pretty Reckless

Rise Against

Black Label Society

Theory

Monster Truck

Powerwolf

Wayward Sons

Those Damned Crows

The Raven Age

Second Stage:

Megadeth

Steel Panther

The Distillers

The Darkness

Airbourne

Daughtry

Skillet

Lacuna Coil

Bush

Of Mice & Men

Wednesday 13

Ayron Jones

Massive Wagons

The Last Internationale

Control The Storm

The Avalanche Stage:

The Ghost Inside

Funeral For A Friend

Descendents

Boston Manor

Sleep Token

The Faim

grandson

Trash Boat

Holding Absence

Mariana’s Trench

Wargasm

Loathe

Jamie Lenman

The Hara

Press Club

Salem

Cemetery Sun

Blackout Problems

Dead Posey

Static Dress

The Dogtooth Stage:

Electric Wizard

Sepultura

Blues Pills

Dying Fetus

British Lion

Bleed From Within

Twin Temple

Bokassa

Venom Prison

Spiritbox

Tempt

Fire From The Gods

A.A. Williams

Higher Power

Kill The Lights

Dead Poet Society

Joyous Wolf

Modern Error

Cellar Door Moon Crow

Lotus Eater

The Scratch

Dead Label

Phoxjaw

JJ Wilde

Anchor Lane

Temples On Mars

As Everything Unfolds

The Injester