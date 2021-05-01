Download Festival UK Announces Lineup Featuring Iron Maiden, Biffy Clyro And Lacuna Coil

Story 1:
Download Festival, the British rock celebration, recently announced its triumphant return with over 70 artists involved in the 2022 lineup, as reported by theprp. The event is booked for June 10-12 and will be held in the United Kingdom’s famous Donington Park. Kiss, Iron Maiden and Biffy Clyro will serve as the respective headliners for next year’s edition of the festival. Other noteworthy acts involved are Korn, The Deftones, The Pretty Reckless, Rise Against and Megadeath. Tickets are available now at downloadfestival.co.uk. Check below for the lineup’s announced roster so far.
Although Download Festival has been historically linked to Donington Park for most of its history, it has also been held in Paris and Melbourne since its inception in 2003. It functions as the patron supporter of Rock and Heavy Metal in the United Kingdom, being the genre’s most popular event in the country. The name “Download” was chosen as the namesake for the festival because it was a dirty word in the music industry at the time, due to file sharing, and rock is seen as a rebellious genre of music.
For more on some of the featured artists in the official lineup, check out Korn’s announcement that they have finished their latest, or read our review for The Deftones 2020 release, Ohms. Also, June will bring with it new material from Rise Against with the advent of their new album, Nowhere Generation.
photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister
Download Festival 2022 Lineup:
Main Stage:
Kiss (headliner)
Iron Maiden (headliner)
Biffy Clyro (headliner)
Deftones
Korn
The Pretty Reckless
Rise Against
Black Label Society
Theory
Monster Truck
Powerwolf
Wayward Sons
Those Damned Crows
The Raven Age
Second Stage:
Megadeth
Steel Panther
The Distillers
The Darkness
Airbourne
Daughtry
Skillet
Lacuna Coil
Bush
Of Mice & Men
Wednesday 13
Ayron Jones
Massive Wagons
The Last Internationale
Control The Storm
The Avalanche Stage:
The Ghost Inside
Funeral For A Friend
Descendents
Boston Manor
Sleep Token
The Faim
grandson
Trash Boat
Holding Absence
Mariana’s Trench
Wargasm
Loathe
Jamie Lenman
The Hara
Press Club
Salem
Cemetery Sun
Blackout Problems
Dead Posey
Static Dress
The Dogtooth Stage:
Electric Wizard
Sepultura
Blues Pills
Dying Fetus
British Lion
Bleed From Within
Twin Temple
Bokassa
Venom Prison
Spiritbox
Tempt
Fire From The Gods
A.A. Williams
Higher Power
Kill The Lights
Dead Poet Society
Joyous Wolf
Modern Error
Cellar Door Moon Crow
Lotus Eater
The Scratch
Dead Label
Phoxjaw
JJ Wilde
Anchor Lane
Temples On Mars
As Everything Unfolds
The Injester