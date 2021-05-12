Korn Announces Summer 2021 Tour Dates with Staind, ’68 and Fire From The Gods

Home News Tristan Kinnett May 12th, 2021 - 1:40 PM

Although Korn unfortunately had to cancel their 2020 co-headlining tour with Faith No More due to COVID-19, they hope to get back on the road in August with a new co-headliner – Staind. Atlanta noise-punk duo ‘68 and Austin nu-metal band Fire From The Gods will be joining them as support acts.

While many fans of Faith No More will likely be disappointed by the news that they will no longer be playing a full tour together, Korn and Faith No More will still be playing a couple of shows together at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles in October alongside another iconic band, System of a Down. Korn still intends to put on plenty of great shows across the United States . They’ll set it off in West Palm Beach, FL on August 5 and wrap it up with a performance at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on September 21st. On the way, they’ll make stops at venues in Long Island, Detroit, Irvine, Phoenix and Austin, among other cities. Immediately after the tour, both Korn and Staind will appear at the 2021 Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, KY on September 23rd.

Tickets for the tour will be available for pre-sale starting on Thursday, May 13th at 10:00AM local time through Live Nation. General on-sale will begin Friday, May 14thst at 12:00PM local time.

Korn will also be playing the Upheaval Festival in Grand Rapids, MI in July along with Rob Zombie. wrote a new album during the pandemic, but they haven’t announced when they’ll begin recording it. Vocalist Jonathan Davis stated, “It’s like an act of God to get us all together to do anything. We have to plan that all out! I’m sure there are a bazillion other bands with new music to release, too. In the meantime, let’s just go out, play live and have some fun!”

When it does arrive, it will be the follow-up to their 2019 record The Nothing. Their last release was a cover of The Charlie Daniels Band’s 1979 classic “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” produced by Yelawolf.

Staind has been content to tour and play festivals off of their back catalog. They haven’t released new music since 2011’s Staind. However, in the time that they were active, they were able to release seven studio LPs and landed 8 singles in the Billboard Top 10.

‘68 just shared their third album Give One Take One in March this year. From singles off of it like “Bad Bite,” it’s easy to surmise how much energy the duo likely brings to their live performances.

The other support act, Fire From The Gods, are a young band bent on protesting American politics, among other topics. Their sound is a bit of a throwback to the 2000s, blending nu-metal, alternative metal and hip hop.

Korn North American Summer Tour Dates with Staind

8/5 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

8/7 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

8/8 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

8/10 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

8/11 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

8/13 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

8/14 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

8/17 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

8/18 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

8/20 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

8/21 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

8/24 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

8/25 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

8/27 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL

8/28 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

8/31 – Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

9/2 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

9/3 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

9/5 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO

9/6 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater

9/9 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

9/11 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

9/12 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

9/14 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

9/15 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

9/18 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

9/19 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

9/21 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

9/23 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Festival

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz