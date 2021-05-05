Cayamo Festival Cruise Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Emmylou Harris, Grace Potter and Nicole Atkins

Home News Tristan Kinnett May 5th, 2021 - 2:37 PM

Cayamo announced their 2022 music lineup, including Punch Brothers, Emmylou Harris and Grace Potter as headliners. The Americana music festival has been occurring on the Norwegian Pearl cruise ship since 2008. The 14th edition will take place during a seven-day cruise that sails out of Miami to St. Thomas and St. Kitts in the Caribbean Sea.

Other artists announced for the festival include Dawes, Richard Thompson, Ruthie Foster, Souvenirs: Songs of John Prine, The Jayhawks, Aoife O’Donovan, Robbie Fulks, Nicole Atkins and Tommy Prine. Although the days and nights will already be packed with musical talent, the cruise ship also offers swimming pools/hot tubs, a spa, a casino, a fitness center, a jogging track and a sports court, as well as various restaurants and bars.

While ticket prices are expensive for the festival since it doubles as a cruise, there are several payment options available. Pre-sale is currently available for anyone who has sailed with Cayamo in the past.

The 2020 edition of the festival actually went well in early February last year, compared to the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined while anchored in a Japanese port at the same time as the festival due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Artists that performed at Cayamo in 2020 included Brian Wilson, Jeff Tweedy, Mavis Staples, Rodney Crowell, Deer Tick and many more.

Grace Potter released her last album Daylight in 2019, featuring songs like “Love is Love” and “Release,” the latter of which was given a new music video this January. In June, she collaborated with Jackson Browne, Marcus King, Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig on a track titled “Eachother” that was written about the lockdown. During the year, she paid tribute to John Prine and performed a series of livestream events, including a virtual Newport Folk Festival, Georgia Comes Alive, A Vermont Adventure in Music and the 2021 Grammy Award Ceremony, if that counts. She’s also played some socially-distanced outdoor shows such as the Concerts on The Farm series and Moon Crush festival 2021.

Emmylou Harris was also announced for the 2022 edition of the Outlaw Country Cruise that’s put on by Cayamo organizers Sixthman on the same cruise ship. In spite of the COVID-19 lockdown, she’s continued to be a popular live performer during recent streams for events like Hardly Strictly Bluegrass.

Nicole Atkins will be performing tonight, May 5, during a virtual tribute show to Fountains of Wayne’s Adam Schlesinger that begins at 8 p.m. ET. She and Marissa Nadler just released a collaborative single last month called “Mr. Blue.” She has also been playing livestream shows with the likes of Fruit Bats, Deer Tick and Dean Ween. Her last album Italian Ice came out in May 2020, featuring tracks like “Mind Eraser” and “Domino.”

Photo credit: Owen Ela