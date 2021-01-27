Outlaw Country Cruise 6 Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Emmylou Harris & The Hot Band, Lucinda Williams and Steve Earle & The Dukes

Home News Aaron Grech January 27th, 2021 - 7:24 PM

The Outlaw Country Cruise will embark on its sixth voyage from February 25 to March 3, 2022 aboard the Norwegian Pearl. This cruise is organized by Sixthman and Renegade Circus and will take the attendees from Miami to Costa Maya, Mexico and Harvest Caye, Belize.

Artists such as Emmylou Harris & The Hot Band, Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Old 97’s, Rodney Crowell, Waco Brothers, Supersuckers and Sarah Shook & The Disarmers will be performing at the event. Double occupancy rooms are currently available at $1,275 per person, with deposit and payment plans available for prospective guests. Pre-sale tickets for the cruise are available here.

Outlaw Country Cruise 5 was able to take off last year, as it occurred in late January, a month before the pandemic shutdowns took place. Steve Earle & The Dukes and Williams were both featured on that event’s lineup, alongside the likes of Shooter Jennings, Margo Price, The Mavericks and Blackberry Smoke.

Earle has been busy recording music in honor of his late son Justin Townes Earle, who passed away from an accidental overdose last summer. The performer and his band The Dukes recorded a covers album tackling the work of his son called J.T., with its proceeds supporting the Earle family.

“Musically, lyrically and emotionally—everything was there that needed to be there in order to make an album great. Steve Earle and the Dukes, like usual, have delivered,” mxdwn reviewer Ben Bryson explained. “Ultimately, it seems that Justin Townes Earle had almost as much to do with the album as his dad did. Inspiring and writing all of the songs on it, he will forever be memorialized by music.”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna