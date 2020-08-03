Grace Potter To Play Socially-Distanced Outdoor Twilight Concerts On The Farm

Home News Aaron Grech August 3rd, 2020 - 9:06 PM

Singer-songwriter Grace Potter is set to play a socially-distanced concert fort the Twilight Concerts On The Farm series, which will take place at South Farms in Morris, Connecticut on August 22. Premier Concerts/Manic Presents will be hosting this event alongside NHCPA South Farms, LLC, which is a subsidiary for the New Haven Center for Performing Arts Inc. Tickets for this event go on sale this Friday, August 7 at 10 a.m. ET.

This event will be held on a 10 acre farm with an accompanying grid lay out, which will provide audiences with an 8’x8′ grid, separated by 9’x8′ social distancing spaces on each side. Each person in the audience will be required to purchase their 8’x8′ spot for the event, which can sit two people. Masks are required when entering, exiting and walking around the venue to restrooms or concession areas, but are not required in this guest grid. Hand sanitizer will be dispersed throughout the venue, while restrooms and other high-touch areas are sanitized regularly.

Potter recently teamed up with the likes of Jim James, Glen Hansard, Colin Meloy, Julien Baker, Valerie June, Andrew Bird and more for a cover of Burt Bacharach’s “What The World Needs Now Is Love” during the Newport Folk Festival live stream.

Last month the performer teamed up with Jackson Browne, Marcus King, Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig for a socially-distant music video for “Eachother.” At the beginning of the year Potter teamed up with the pop outfit Lucius for the song “Back To Me,” from her latest album Daylight.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela