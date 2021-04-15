Virtual Tribute To Adam Schlesinger Announces Lineup Featuring Performances From Nicole Atkins, Courtney Love, Mickey Dolenz and More Announced For May 2021

Home News Roy Lott April 15th, 2021 - 4:15 PM

Adam Schlesinger of Fountains of Wayne and Ivy is being celebrated on May 5 with a virtual tribute that will feature performances from quite the roster of musicians. According to Brooklyn Vegan, performances include Micky Dolenz of The Monkees, Sean Ono Lennon, Courtney Love, Jody Porter and the Berlin Waltz, Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional, James Iha, Taylor Hanson, Ben Kweller, Patrick Carney of The Black Keys, Drew Carey, Peter Buck of R.E.M with Scott McCaughey from The Minus 5, Matthew Caws of Nada Surf, Jesse Malin, Joe McGinty, Eli Janney of Girls Against Boys with Justin Pierre from Motions City Soundtrack, Geoff Sanoff and many more. Each artist will cover one of Schlesinger’s songs and share memories they have had with the late songwriter. Check out the full lineup below.

Jody Porter of Fountains of Wayne stated in a press release that “This is a proper musical send-off for my soul brother with a bunch of talented and groovy guests that would make Adam wince.”

Schlesinger passed away last year due to COVID complications after being first put on the ventilator from the complications. Since his death, musicians have paid tribute to him including The Wonders, Sharon Van Etten , Ben Gibbard, Sarah Silverman and most recently Ice Nine Kills, who parodied Fountains of Waynes hit “Stacy’s Mom.”