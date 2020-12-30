Susan Tedeschi & Derek Trucks, Grace Potter, Lucius, The Avett Brothers, Neko Case and More To Play Live Stream Series Forevergreen: A Vermont Adventure In Music

Home News Aaron Grech December 30th, 2020 - 9:42 PM

The next few episodes of Forevergreen: A Vermont Adventure In Music are set to include some high profile names, including Neko Case, Grace Potter, Lucius and The Avett Brothers during the next couple of weeks. All of these performances will be broadcast for free on the Vermont tourism YouTube page at 7 p.m. on their broadcast date.

Lucius, Ryan Miller (Guster) and Will Keeper performed the second episode of the series today, which closed out the year’s performances. Earlier this year Lucius teamed up with Roger Waters for a John Prine cover and made an appearance at the Newport Folk Festival live stream.

Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks (who usually perform together as Tedeschi Trucks Band), Grace Potter and Dwight and Nicole will be making their appearances on January 2. Tedeschi Trucks Band rescheduled their Mann Center show this year, while Potter held the Twilight Hour live stream earlier this month.

January 9 will see Chris Thile and Aoife O’Donovan, Neko Case and Mikahely take over the series’ fourth episode. Thile teamed up with Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan and Edgar Myer this year for the collaborative record Not Our First Goat Rodeo, while Neko Case held a socially-distanced tour across New England.

On January 16 The Avett Brothers, Noah Kahan and The High Breaks are all scheduled to perform. The Avett Brothers’ most recent album, The Third Gleam, came out earlier this year. “Because of the simple yet pleasing melodies giving way to its stories, The Third Gleam has a way of making one think; and what more can people ask of music or art in general?” mxdwn reviewer Ben Bryson explained.

