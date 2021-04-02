Nicole Atkins and Marissa Nadler Pull At The Heartstrings With New Single “Mr. Blue”

Home News Caroline Fisher April 2nd, 2021 - 5:06 PM

Artists Nicole Atkins and Marissa Nadler have shared a new cover on Bandcamp of the 1959 single “Mr. Blue,” originally written and performed by The Fleetwoods. The duo performed vocals on the track and were accompanied by guitarist Milky Burgess. Alongside the song, the artists are also selling their original paintings inspired by “Mr. Blue” that Nadler says “remind [her] of the end of the world in front of the ocean and planets and fires and energy.” The track was released today for Bandcamp Friday, an initiative started during the pandemic, designed to support artists who can’t make money through live shows. All proceeds earned on the first Friday of each month go directly to artists and record labels.

Listen to “Mr. Blue” here:

<a href="https://marissanadler.bandcamp.com/album/mr-blue">Mr. Blue by Nicole Atkins & Marissa Nadler</a>

This ethereal rendition of the hit ‘50s song does the original justice. Hypnotic and free-flowing, Nadler and Atkins’ vocals guide the track. The cover sounds solemn and mellow, highlighting emotional lyrics about losing a lover like “I am doubtful that your love is true” and “Hurtin’ me through and through.” The fluid track amplifies the vocals of both singers, making the cover sound effortless and natural.

Atkins released her album Italian Ice in May of 2020, and later shared a music video for her track from the album titled “Mind Eraser.” In January, the artist shared her feelings on Twitter about the U.S. Capitol building being stormed by Trump Supporters, saying “So much for those ‘antifa terrorists’ huh? Trump and his supporters are ruining our country. My heart is breaking and it’s already so broken.”

In November Atkins hosted The Last Waltz at Home livestream, which featured artists like Deertick, Langhorne Slim, John Paul White and more. She reminisced on Twitter in January about a performance with Feist she took part in on the Late Show With David Letterman in 2007. She released a Christmas single titled “Every Single Christmas” in December of 2020.

Nadler recently released covers of “Lonely People” by America and “Sleepwalk” by Santo & Johnny for Bandcamp Friday earlier this year. The musician also teamed up with Lost Horizons in January, appearing on the track “Marie” for their new album, In Quiet Moments.

The artist worked with Two Minutes to Late Night in November of last year, to cover songs such as Journey’s “Of a Lifetime” and Dusty Springfield’s “Spooky.” The vocalist reacted to the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg in September, sharing a quote from RBG on Instagram and calling Ginsberg “A true champion for gender equality and women’s rights.”

