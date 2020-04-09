Nicole Atkins Topples The Internet With Her New Retro Video For “Domino”

Home News Roy Lott April 9th, 2020 - 8:17 PM

Nicole Atkins has released her retro-themed video for her latest song “Domino” from her upcoming album Italian Ice, due May 29th. It follows the album’s lead single “Captain” featuring Britt Daniel of Spoon, which also is accompanied by a vintage-inspired video. Sporting a purple tracksuit, the singer struts down the iconic New Jersey Boardwalk and ends up purchasing a nice pair of Gucci loafers. Directed by Taylor McFadden, the video also takes place on the New Jersey Transit and in front of the New Jersey Convention Center. According to Rolling Stone, the video was inspired by Atkins’ Italian Heritage and Saturday Night Fever. Check out the visual below.

Italian Ice will 9 additional tracks and features collaborations from Seth Avett, John Paul White and Erin Rae as well as songwriting credits from Daniel, Hamilton Leithauser and Carl Broemel. In a press release, Atkins stated “Musically, it doesn’t make any sense.” But I’m a superfan of all of them, and we ended up with the weirdest, craziest band ever. It just became this awesome misfit party.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the first handful of shows have been postponed to Atkins’ tour in support of the new record. As of now, the tour will kick off in Europe on May 22nd in the Netherlands.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat