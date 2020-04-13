Watch Sarah and Sean Watkins, John Darnielle of Mountain Goats, Grace Potter, Colin Meloy of The Decemberists, Warren Haynes and More Cover John Prine

Home News Drew Feinerman April 13th, 2020 - 1:02 PM

This past weekend on April 13th, Consequence of Sound hosted a virtual tribute concert for folk singer/songwriter John Prine. The concert took place on Instagram Live via Consequence of Sound’s Instagram account. The concert, which was officially called “Angel from Maywood: A Livestream Tribute to John Prine,” included performances from a litany of artists that have all worked with Prine in the past in some form or another.

The performances were from artists across many genres, and included John Darnielle of Mountain Goats, Colin Meloy of The Decemberists, Grace Potter, Sarah & Sean Watkins, Warren Haynes of the Allman Brothers Band Government Mule, Butch Walker of SouthGang, Sarah Jarosz, Zach Myers of Shinedown, Zach Williams of The Lone Below, Erin Rae, The Lowest Pair, Becca Mancari of Bermuda Triangle, Sammy Brue, and Vincent Neil Emerson.

John Prine passed away last week on April 7th due to complications related to the coronavirus at the age of 73. The singer won multiple Grammy awards spanning across multiple decades throughout his career, but unfortunately had preexisting health conditions leading up to his diagnosis of the virus. Many artists, including ruce Springsteen, Margo Price, Jeff Tweedy of Wilco and Justin Vernon of Bon Iver, have already made statements of tribute and memorial.

Check out the official tour flyer, as well as all of the performances from the John Prine tribute concert below:

View this post on Instagram Watch John’s full tribute on IGTV A post shared by Consequence of Sound (@consequence) on Apr 11, 2020 at 3:39pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Watch Colin’s full tribute on IGTV A post shared by Consequence of Sound (@consequence) on Apr 11, 2020 at 4:21pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Watch @graciepotter’s full tribute on IGTV A post shared by Consequence of Sound (@consequence) on Apr 11, 2020 at 5:00pm PDT

View this post on Instagram @shinedown’s @ZMyersofficial covers John Prine’s “Paradise” on IGTV A post shared by Consequence of Sound (@consequence) on Apr 12, 2020 at 3:59pm PDT

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna