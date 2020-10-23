Nicole Atkins Shares Psychedelic New Video For “Mind Eraser”

Home News Maia Anderson October 23rd, 2020 - 7:30 PM

Ray Flotat

Nicole Atkins has released a new psychedelic music video for her song “Mind Eraser,” which appeared on her album Italian Ice that was released in May. The video, which was released on Oct. 21, follows two other videos Atkins released earlier this year for her songs “Captain” and “Domino.”

The video features some of the song’s lyrics floating around in neon lights, with her band members dressed as giant furry beasts. Some scenes look like they’re shot through a kaleidoscope, and are intermixed with scenes of a small, orange monster puppet. The video also features a man with a third eye playing a theremin.

“Mind Eraser,” has a funky bass line and a simple drum pattern. It features soft, echoed vocals from Atkins and dreamy backup vocals singing “There is nothing like it,” while Atkins sings line such as “There’s a vacancy inside my head” and “If at first it seems my mind’s erased / I never want / I never wanna leave again.”

She recorded the song at the Muscle Shoals Sound Studio in Sheffield, Alabama, where acts such as Bob Dylan, Aretha Franklin and Otis Redding have also recorded a number of popular hits. The song was co-written with My Morning Jacket’s Carl Broemel and released in May.

In August, Atkins teamed up with alternative rock guitarist Dean Ween to hold a Twitch live stream performance on a New Jersey beach. Atkins has made three weekly hour-long Twitch video streams in a series she’s called “Live from the Steel Porch with Nicole Atkins” They’ve all taken place in the New Jersey beach town Asbury Park. The live streams have featured a number of live acts from artists including Jason Isbell, Tommy Stinson, Shakey Graves, Deal Casino, Luke Mossman (Ghost Notes) and others.

In May, Atkins released the album Italian Ice and two videos for “Captain” and “Domino.”

Featured image: Raymond Flotat