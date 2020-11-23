Nicole Atkins Announces Natkins Funhouse Presents: The Last Waltz at Home Live Stream Featuring Members of Fruit Bats & Deer Tick, John Paul White and More

Home News Aaron Grech November 23rd, 2020 - 11:12 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Singer-songwriter Nicole Atkins has announced a new live stream for November 27, called Natkins Funhouse Presents: The Last Waltz at Home. This live stream will take place at 7 p.m. CT, with tickets available here. Atkins and her impressive list of guest musicians will be performing renditions from The Band’s live album The Last Waltz, which came out in 1978. This stream will also be available for up to 72 hours on demand for ticketholders.

The guests involved with the stream include Eric D. Johnson of Fruit Bats, John McCauley of Deer Tick, John Paul White, Courtney Marie Andrews, Hiss Golden Messenger, Langhorne Slim, Lilly Hiatt, The Lone Bellow, Midlake, The Mavericks and Shakey Graves. Atkins will host this event alongside actor Ray Jacido, who is a recent graduate of the National Theatre School of Canada.

“Thanksgiving is a big deal in my house. Our table is large. We play dice after dinner – laughin’ and shouting with the music loud and dollars flyin’!” Atkins stated in a press release. “So, while we’re in the midst of this unprecedented worldwide pandemic, a lot of us, myself included, are unable to be with our families this Thanksgiving or continue the tradition of performing The Last Waltz together.”

Atkins released a new album over the summer called Italian Ice, which was followed by a music video for “Mind Eraser” this October. She also teamed up with the likes of Dean Ween of the band Ween for a live stream that took place at Island Beach State Park in New Jersey this August.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat