Georgia Comes Alive Live Stream In December To Host Performances By Diplo, Grace Potter, Portugal. The Man And More

Georgia Comes Alive is a one-day music livestream hosted by Sirius XM’s Ari Fink featuring performances from the likes of Diplo, Grace Potter and Portugal. The Man, just to name a few. In total, there will be 45 eclectic artists to enjoy in this one-day event. The festival will be held on December 26 at 3 PM ET and the proceeds generated by the show are to promote voter participation in the upcoming Georgia runoff elections by supporting local grassroots organizations like Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda and CivicGeorgia. Donating an amount of any size here will secure patrons with an email with a link to the stream on the day of the show. The entire lineup for the virtual festival is also on the other end of that link.

Just today, five new acts were added to the already power-packed line-up. Additions include Nathaniel Rateliff, Phil Lesh & Friends, Grouplove and Houndmouth as well R.E.M. bassist Mike Mills featuring Big Something. The virtual event, powered by Nugs.net and Plus1, is the latest from the team behind Democracy Comes Alive, Quarantine Comes Alive and Justice Comes Alive, which collectively raised close to $300,000 for various charitable causes and garnered nearly two million views. Like its predecessors, the event aims to direct this momentum toward the critical Georgia Senate runoff elections in January.

Kunj Shah, the founder of Live For Live Music and the Comes Alive event series, felt compelled to turn his sights toward Georgia’s runoff elections following the historic voter turnout in November. “The stakes are incredibly high in the Georgia runoffs. The fate of the music industry, struggling small businesses around the country, and our democracy as a whole is at stake. With Georgia Comes Alive, we hope to once again channel the power of music to support the grassroots organizations getting people to the polls in January and shine a national spotlight on the importance of participation in democracy.”

Other recent events in support of the Senate race in Georgia include a similar benefit concert called Save the Senate and a virtual Elf table read that was put on by most of the original cast. For more on some of the artists in Georgia Comes Alive, check out our review of Diplo’s newest album, MMXX, and an adorable over of “Tomorrow” from the play Annie by Portugal. The Man.

photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi