Nicole Atkins Gets In The Holiday Spirit With “Every Single Christmas”

Roy Lott December 24th, 2020 - 12:00 PM

Nicole Atkins has released a new original holiday song called “Every Single Christmas” along with its accompanying music video. The song adds a punk-rock sound to the holiday season with influences from the likes of The Ramones and Cyndi Lauper. “My good friend JD McPherson finished the song and included it on his now-iconic 50’s style holiday record, “Socks,” states Atkins in a press release. “Since then, I’ve kept hearing it in my head as a fast and wild Christmas punk song – like Cyndi Lauper and Brenda Lee, the spirit of the NY Dolls, and The Ramones’ “Palisades Park,” all rolled up into a National Lampoon’s Christmas movie.”

The song was written by both Atkins and JD McPherson and was recorded with her band alongside special guest Nicholaus Arson of The Hives in a socially distanced studio session in Alabama. With the track also came its music video, showcasing Atkins strolling through a neighborhood filled with Christmas lights and a dancing snowman with trippy filters. Check it out below.

“Every Single Christmas” is the first release of new music from Atkins since her previously released album Italian Ice, which spawned the single and video for “Mind Eraser.”She also recently held a live stream called Natkins Funhouse Presents: The Last Waltz at Home with performances from Eric D. Johnson of Fruit Bats, John McCauley of Deer Tick, John Paul White, Courtney Marie Andrews, Hiss Golden Messenger, Langhorne Slim, Lilly Hiatt, The Lone Bellow, Midlake, The Mavericks and Shakey Graves.

