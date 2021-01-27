Lost Horizons And Marissa Nadler Join Forces For Serene New Single “Marie” And Accompanying Music Video

Home News Ariel King January 27th, 2021 - 7:30 AM

Lost Horizons have shared the latest single from the second half of their In Quiet Moments album, inviting Marissa Nadler for “Marie.” Along with the the new single, Lost Horizons have shared the accompanying music video for “Marie.” Part one of the double album had been released in December, with part two expected to arrive on February 26 via Bella Union.

“I don’t think there was ever a second I wasn’t going to find a sogn for Marissa to sing on the new LP,” Lost Horizons said in a press statement. “SO much cool stuff came out of our last collaborations on Ojalá, indeed I think we ended up recording four songs from the original idea of doing one! Marissa is a really great & generous collaborator as she really throws herself in deep, and commits to it fully. That is a rare and beautiful gift and Richie and I appreciate it enormously.”

The track implements soft bass and quiet drum beats, Nadler’s haunting voice dancing over the track. “Marie” incorporates soothing sounds and acoustic strums while Nadler’s vocals croon in their beautiful tone, the subtle instrumentals amplifying her quiet echo as she repeats “Marie, Marie.” Nadler highlights her soft range in the single, strings trailing at the end so as to continue the single’s beauty.

Created by Nadler then edited and directed by Jack Wolter of Penelope Isles, the music video for “Marie” features kaleidoscope images across a blurred black and white screen, small portions of muted color and images of Nadler centered. Nadler sings the track and smiles as her image is mirrored, sometimes falling into herself while at other moments splitting into two.

Lost Horizons stated in a press release that the track proved difficult to mix, the duo intent on making sure that each sound felt perfect. They included several bass parts, and found that the track took weeks until it finally felt finished. The end result highlighted the amount of work it took to put in, bringing forth a striking tune.

“It was a dream to collaborate with Simon and Ritchie for Lost Horizons again,” Nadler said in a press statement. “‘Marie’ is an aquatic reverie about this title character entering different dimensions. Maybe we’re all feeling a little submerged, watching the time. This stream of consciousness song came from listening to the track that Simon sent, and birthed this hypnagogic hallucination of a story.”

“Marie” follows the single “In Quiet Moments,” which featured Ural Thomas. The song was joined by a soulful music video that showed Thomas singing the track in the studio. The first half of Lost Horizon’s double-album had been released in December, and included the singles “Every Beat That Passed” and “Cordelia.” Lost Horizon’s In Quiet Moments follows their 2017 album Ojalá, which had also featured Nadler.

Nadler recently joined Kurt Ballou, Stephen Brodsky and others for a Two Minutes To Late Night reworking of Journey’s “Of A Lifetime.” Additionally, Nadler also participated in the Two Minutes To Late Night cover for Dusty Springfield’s “Spooky.” She surprise released her moons EP as part of Bandcamp’s Fee-Free Fridays in July, and had also released a cover of Simon and Garfunkel’s “Old Friend/Bookends” for another Bandcamp fundraiser. In May, she had released another EP titled Covers 3, which was filled with covers from Metallica, Townes Van Zandt, Bob Dylan and more.