A Look Back: Feist Plays “1234” on Letterman with AC Newman, Members of Broken Social Scene, Grizzly Bear, The National, Mates of State, Nicole Atkins

A Twitter exchange earlier today dug up an August 27, 2007 performance of “1234” that Feist played with a 2000s indie supergroup backing choir. In attendance were AC Newman of The New Pornographers and his wife , Aaron Dessner, Bryce Devendorf and Scott Devendorf of The National, Kevin Drew and Brendan Canning of Broken Social Scene, all of Grizzly Bear, Mates of State, Nicole Atkins and all of Grizzly Bear.

The performance was linked in the replies to a tweet Newman made this morning where he compared Train to Ryan Adams. It being mentioned had nothing to do with Newman’s opinion, but had Newman and Atkins both talking about how fun the occasion had been.

“That was a ton of fun,” Newman replied. “My wife was also there, she is the one standing next to Aaron Dessner. We had just done Letterman a couple weeks before and I was psyched that all I had to do [was] clap and sing ‘woah woah ho’. Made it easier to just enjoy the moment.” He and Atkins then confirmed everyone who had participated in the backing choir. Atkins also pitched in that it had been an “awesome day,” and reminisced about going to a trivia night afterwards with all the musicians present.

This was such an awesome day doing Letterman with @FeistMusic @ACNewman @TheNational @bssmusic @matesofstate and @grizzlybear

“1234” was first released on Feist’s May 2007 album The Reminder, then went on to become a smash hit after being released as a single that July. The next month, she was invited to play this Letterman performance. At the time, The New Pornographers had just released their fourth album Challengers, Nicole Atkins had just released “Party’s Over” in advance of her album Neptune City, The National had released Boxer in May, Grizzly Bear had last released Yellow House in September 2006, Mates of State had released Bring It Back in March 2006 and Broken Social Scene had released their s/t in 2005.