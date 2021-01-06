 Musicians React in Real-Time to Mob of Trump Supporters Storming U.S. Capitol - mxdwn Music

January 6th, 2021 - 3:16 PM

Musicians React in Real-Time to Mob of Trump Supporters Storming U.S. Capitol

The National Guard have been deployed on Washington D.C. as a mob of Donald Trump supporters storm and break into the U.S. Capitol building, in protest of the 2020 Election Results and their scheduled certification. One person has been shot during this demonstration and a curfew has been placed on the city, which is currently on lockdown.

A number of musicians have been reacting to these actions in real time, with many condemning this demonstration, Trump and several U.S. senators who have pushed baseless claims of voter fraud. As many keep a close eye on the demonstrations, lets look at how the music community has reacted.

Geoff Barrow of Portishead said that Trump had a “little chubby,” during the demonstrations, while hip hop artist Questlove of The Roots simply stated “Welcome To The Terrordome.” Questlove went on to criticize the media’s response to the demonstrations, as many progressives have been concerned with Trump’s actions since the beginning of his campaign in 2015.

Black Francis, who is also a member of The Pixies criticized Rudy Giuliani for continuing to push claims of voter fraud in light of these events and called on every GOP Senator to resign. Multi-instrumentalist and producer Justin Meldal-Johnsen criticized Senator Ted Cruz for calling for peace, while also pushing unfounded claims of voter fraud.

Rapper Schoolboy Q questioned the lack of a strong police response to the beginning of the protests and added that if they did not intervene he would get “Hot.” Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello also criticized the lack of police response, especially when compared to the Black Lives Matter protests last summer.

Finneas expressed a similar sentiment, saying “No one ever gets to dismiss white privilege again.” The Black Madonna made a joke about the 25th amendment, after claiming that Vice President Mike Pence unfollowed Trump on Twitter.

Ice-T stated “Just imagine for a second if BLM tried this BS.. Just sayin,” noting the disparities between today’s demonstration and Black Lives Matter protests. The Regrettes stated “trump telling these white terrorists that he loves them and that they’re special says it all.”

Siner-songwriter Nicole Atkins vilified the right-wing claims of “antifa terrorists” in light of the scenes unfolding at the U.S. Capitol.  Former Nine Inch Nails art director Rob Sheridan criticized Trump’s response to these demonstrators, who he called “very special.” Musician Alessandro Cortini, who also worked with Nine Inch Nails, called the demonstrators “the Pillage People” in reference to “The Village People,” while sharing a photo from inside the U.S. Capitol Building.

Anton Newcombe of The Brian Jonestown Massacre said that Trump “shamed democracy” and compared him to a dictator. Alternative hip hop artist Watsky simply wrote “FUUUUUUCK TRUMP AND EVERY CLOWN WHO RIDES FOR HIM. HAVE YOU HAD ENOUGH YET???.” Freelance journalist Dan Reily on the other hand, said it was a good day to play Titus Andronicus’ The Minotaur, which has Civil War themes.

Indie rock outfit Best Coast have postponed their upcoming performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in response to the ongoing unrest in the nation’s capital.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

