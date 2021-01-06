Musicians React in Real-Time to Mob of Trump Supporters Storming U.S. Capitol

Home News mxdwn Staff January 6th, 2021 - 3:16 PM

The National Guard have been deployed on Washington D.C. as a mob of Donald Trump supporters storm and break into the U.S. Capitol building, in protest of the 2020 Election Results and their scheduled certification. One person has been shot during this demonstration and a curfew has been placed on the city, which is currently on lockdown.

A number of musicians have been reacting to these actions in real time, with many condemning this demonstration, Trump and several U.S. senators who have pushed baseless claims of voter fraud. As many keep a close eye on the demonstrations, lets look at how the music community has reacted.

Geoff Barrow of Portishead said that Trump had a “little chubby,” during the demonstrations, while hip hop artist Questlove of The Roots simply stated “Welcome To The Terrordome.” Questlove went on to criticize the media’s response to the demonstrations, as many progressives have been concerned with Trump’s actions since the beginning of his campaign in 2015.

I think it’s fair enough to say @POTUS has a little chubby on right now… #SaveAmericaRally — 🇬🇧Geoff Barrow 🇬🇧 (@jetfury) January 6, 2021

Welcome To The Terrordome — Qurley? (@questlove) January 6, 2021

seriously pundits/everyone else imma get legit upset if y’all start the “we are better than this” “I can’t believe this is happening”—-yall the same ones who thought we were exaggerating when we told you how mentally unstable and dangerous he was to our well being. — Qurley? (@questlove) January 6, 2021

Black Francis, who is also a member of The Pixies criticized Rudy Giuliani for continuing to push claims of voter fraud in light of these events and called on every GOP Senator to resign. Multi-instrumentalist and producer Justin Meldal-Johnsen criticized Senator Ted Cruz for calling for peace, while also pushing unfounded claims of voter fraud.

And then there’s this clown. https://t.co/zb5021xf1x — Black Francis (@MrBlackFrancis) January 6, 2021

Fuck you, you pathetic supplicating snake. You own this. https://t.co/egxAl1HipX — J. Meldal-Johnsen (@justinmj) January 6, 2021

Rapper Schoolboy Q questioned the lack of a strong police response to the beginning of the protests and added that if they did not intervene he would get “Hot.” Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello also criticized the lack of police response, especially when compared to the Black Lives Matter protests last summer.

If tHe police don’t start smoking tHese weirdos ima get Hot — ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) January 6, 2021

Finneas expressed a similar sentiment, saying “No one ever gets to dismiss white privilege again.” The Black Madonna made a joke about the 25th amendment, after claiming that Vice President Mike Pence unfollowed Trump on Twitter.

No one ever gets to dismiss white privilege again. — FINNEAS (@finneas) January 6, 2021

Mike Pence just unfollowed Trump. 25th amendment? — THE BLESSED MADONNA (@Blessed_Madonna) January 6, 2021

Ice-T stated “Just imagine for a second if BLM tried this BS.. Just sayin,” noting the disparities between today’s demonstration and Black Lives Matter protests. The Regrettes stated “trump telling these white terrorists that he loves them and that they’re special says it all.”

Just imagine for a second if BLM tried this BS.. Just sayin. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) January 6, 2021

trump telling these white terrorists that he loves them and that they’re special says it all — The Regrettes (@regrettesband) January 6, 2021

Siner-songwriter Nicole Atkins vilified the right-wing claims of “antifa terrorists” in light of the scenes unfolding at the U.S. Capitol. Former Nine Inch Nails art director Rob Sheridan criticized Trump’s response to these demonstrators, who he called “very special.” Musician Alessandro Cortini, who also worked with Nine Inch Nails, called the demonstrators “the Pillage People” in reference to “The Village People,” while sharing a photo from inside the U.S. Capitol Building.

So much for those “antifa terrorists” huh? Trump and his supporters are ruining our country. My heart is breaking and it’s already so broken. — NATKINS (@NicoleAtkins) January 6, 2021

The President of the United States to the armed insurgents who stormed the Capitol building to overthrow democracy: “We love you. You’re very special.” My God. — Rob Sheridan (@rob_sheridan) January 6, 2021

Anton Newcombe of The Brian Jonestown Massacre said that Trump “shamed democracy” and compared him to a dictator. Alternative hip hop artist Watsky simply wrote “FUUUUUUCK TRUMP AND EVERY CLOWN WHO RIDES FOR HIM. HAVE YOU HAD ENOUGH YET???.” Freelance journalist Dan Reily on the other hand, said it was a good day to play Titus Andronicus’ The Minotaur, which has Civil War themes.

I’m sure quite a few people follow me and go “oh, he is uncouth and sweary “ but seriously, these are mother fucking fascist pigs 🐷 a mob of them led by a compromised would be dictator – he just shamed America to no end – shamed democracy, Are you saving your fuck yous? — anton newcombe (@antonnewcombe) January 6, 2021

FUUUUUUCK TRUMP AND EVERY CLOWN WHO RIDES FOR HIM. HAVE YOU HAD ENOUGH YET??? — georgia watsky (@gwatsky) January 6, 2021

Seems like a good day to blast Titus Andronicus’ ‘The Monitor.’ — Dan Reilly (@danreilly11) January 6, 2021

Indie rock outfit Best Coast have postponed their upcoming performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in response to the ongoing unrest in the nation’s capital.

due to the acts of domestic terrorism in DC today, our performance on @JimmyKimmelLive has been postponed and will now air on January 21st. Much love and take care ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fgFWhjRQ9g — Best Coast (@BestCoast) January 6, 2021

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna