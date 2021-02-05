Marissa Nadler Releases Covers of “Lonely People” by America and “Sleepwalk” by Santo & Johnny for Bandcamp Friday

Home News Danielle Joyner February 5th, 2021 - 2:31 PM

Musician Marissa Nadler took to Bandcamp and released two covers of America’s “Lonely People(1971)” and brother-duo Santo and Johnny’s “Sleepwalk(1959)” today. Nadler created the two covers with her own vocals, Milky Burgess(guitars, synth, dobro) and Don McGreevy(bass and drums).

Nadler wrote a comment on her Bandcamp saying, “Two different covers for you! I love Sleepwalk in all its versions and thought it would be soothing to do. Also, I just wanted Lonely People – I hadn’t really realized the song was so lyrically optimistic until I sang it a bunch, but you know I decided it was a good thing right now!”

“Sleepwalk” is a track originally written and performed by the two brothers, Santo and Johnny. The original was released in August 1959 on the group’s self titled album, Santo and Johnny. “Lonely People” was released in November 1971 by rock band, America. The tune is from their November 1974 album Holiday.

Sleepwalk is a melodic and calming tune, both instrumentally and with the lyrics. Nadler’s cover including the lyrics makes the song emotional and romantic. Nadler’s cover of “Lonely People” sounds similar to the original, but the tempo is a little slower. Check out the covers below: <a href="https://marissanadler.bandcamp.com/album/sleepwalk-lonely-people">Sleepwalk & Lonely People by Marissa Nadler</a>

Aside from releasing the two new covers, Nadler surprise released her EP Moons, last summer. The EP was released on Bandcamp’s fee-free day, which is a day that the site started to allow artists to sell their music on the site and collect one hundred percent of the profit.

Nadler has also teamed up with Lost Horizons for their song called “Marie”. The song comes from the second half of the group’s album In Quiet Moments, which is set to arrive February 26.