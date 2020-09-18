Musicians React to the Death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg

Home News Ariel King September 18th, 2020 - 9:01 PM

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg died today at the age of 87 due to complications against metastatic pancreas cancer. Ginsberg passed away at her home in Washington, D.C., surrounded by family. Ginsberg had been the second woman confirmed to the Supreme Court after being appointed in 1993, and had been a champion of gender equality and women’s rights. She had been confirmed by a 96-3 vote by the United States Senate.

Prior to being appointed to the Supreme Court, Ginsberg worked for the ACLU and championed for equal rights. In 1980, President Jimmy Carter appointed Ginsberg to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, where Ginsberg served until President Bill Clinton appointed her to the Supreme Court. Ginsberg routinely supported women’s rights to an abortion, equal pay for women in the workforce, equal opportunity for work and more. Ginsberg had also helped to inspire the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act, which had made it easier for employees to win pay discrimination claims.

Many artists have taken to Twitter to mourn Ginsberg’s death, applauding the Supreme Court judge for all that she had done throughout her 27 years and the ways in which she helped move the country forward. Others have also called upon audiences to continue Ginsberg’s legacy, urging their fans to vote in the upcoming presidential election.

NOT RBG no no nooo. rip to such an inspiration and legend. thank you for paving the way for so many ❤️ — The Regrettes (@regrettesband) September 18, 2020

“NOT RBG no no nooo,” Lydia Night of the Regrettes said in a Twitter post. “rip to such an inspiration and legend. thank you for paving the way for so many.”

Marissa Nadler wrote a long piece to Ginsberg on Instagram, including quotes from the late Supreme Court Justice and applauding all of Ginsberg’s achievements throughout her lifetime.

“Rip to the wonderful, fierce and inspiring Ruth Bader Ginsberg,” Nadler said on Instagram. “She was a true champion for gender equality and women’s rights, a volunteer attorney for the ACLU, associate justice of the Supreme Court, Colombia and Rutgers law graduate, mother, big inspiration, the list goes on and on. Rip and thank you.”

Death Vally Girls took to Instagram to share their admiration for Ginsberg, thanking her for what she had done in the Supreme Court and calling the Supreme Court Justice a hero.

“HERO !!!! 🙁 thank you so much for all you did for ALL of us,” Death Valley Girls said on Instagram. “You will be greatly, greatly missed. Thank you <3”

Rapper Big Boi shared a screenshot of a news article announcing Ginsberg’s death.

A life that was the very definition of service. May she rest now in peace and may we not rest until we have carried her legacy forward. #RBG 📷: Todd Heisler/The New York Times pic.twitter.com/8EKiaovnO8 — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) September 19, 2020

“A life that was the very definition of service,” Pearl Jam said in a Twitter post. “May she rest now in peace and may we not rest until we have carried her legacy forward,”

she truly was 💔 pic.twitter.com/p5goQrV2zr — Best Coast (@BestCoast) September 18, 2020

Best Coast shared a photo of Ginsberg lifting weights while she wore a sweatshirt written with the words “Super Diva.” Best Coast commented on the shirt, saying “she truly was.” The band then followed up with a statement on all of Ginsberg’s work for the Supreme Court and the United States, encouraging fans to vote in the upcoming election.

The fate of this country should never have been her responsibility. If you’re somehow STILL on the fence – consider this your fucking wake up call. — Best Coast (@BestCoast) September 19, 2020

“The fate of this country should never have been her responsibility. If you’re somehow STILL on the fence – consider this your fucking wake up call.”

She did so much for equal rights for all… RIP https://t.co/Uzjla5lut8 — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) September 19, 2020

“She did so much for equal rights for all … RIP,” Billy Idol said in a Twitter post.

“Rest in Peace your honour,” Garbage said in a Twitter post.

Sub Pop Records, Goldenvoice and SXSW also made statements on the passing of Ginsberg, thanking the Supreme Court Judge for her service.

Thank you and Godspeed, Justice Ginsburg. Your brilliance, courage, service and wisdom will inspire us now more than ever before.❤️⚖️🙏🏻 – JP pic.twitter.com/PRhtMUvkBE — Sub Pop Records (@subpop) September 19, 2020

“Thank you and Godspeed, Justice Ginsburg,” Sub Pop Records said in a Twitter post. “Your brilliance, courage, service and wisdom will inspire us now more than ever before.”

View this post on Instagram A true inspiration and a monumental loss 💔 Rest In Power #vote A post shared by Goldenvoice (@goldenvoice) on Sep 18, 2020 at 6:13pm PDT

“A true inspiration and a monumental loss,” Goldenvoice said on Instagram. “Rest In Power.”

What a profound loss for this country. We all owe it to Ruth Bader Ginsburg to carry on her indomitable spirit.

#RBG — SXSW (@sxsw) September 19, 2020

“What a profound loss for this country,” SXSW said in a Twitter post. “We all owe it to Ruth Bader Ginsburg to carry on her indomitable spirit.”