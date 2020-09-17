Gorillaz Announce Song Machine Live Stream in London for December 2020

Home News Roy Lott September 17th, 2020 - 11:16 PM

Gorillaz has announced their first live performance of the year. SONG MACHINE LIVE will take place over the course of two days, December 12 and December 13 in three different time zones via LiveNow. The special performances will also be the band’s first in two years. Jamie Hewlett will provide visuals along with guitarist Noodle, bassist Murdoc Niccals, drummer Russel and frontman 2D joined by Damon Albarn and the full Gorillaz live band plus some featured artists. yet to be announced.

Song Machine Season 1 is set to be released on October 23 and has released six episodes so far. The latest episode was for the track “Strange Timez” featuring the one and only Robert Smith of The Cure. Previous episodes include “Pac-Man” featuring Schoolboy Q, “Friday 13th” featuring Octavian, “Aries” featuring Peter Hook and Georgia, “Désolé” featuring Diawara and “Momentary Bliss” featuring slowthai and Slaves. Other features on the album include Beck, Elton John, Georgia, Kano, Leee John, Roxani Arias, St Vincent and 6LACK, with Vincent recently announcing on her social media that her track with the band is called “Chalk Tablet Towers.”

A deluxe edition will also be released, which will feature the song “How Far,” which includes an appearance from UK grime artist Skepta and the late afrobeat legend Tony Allen. Other guest features on the deluxe edition include CHAI, EARTHGANG, Goldlink, Joan As Police Woman, JPEGMAFIA, Moonchild Sanelly and Unknown Mortal Orchestra.