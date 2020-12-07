Jeremih Has Been Released From the Hospital Following COVID-19 Infection

Home News Aaron Grech December 7th, 2020 - 1:20 PM

R&B performer Jeremih has been released from the hospital following his battle with COVID-19, according to a new report from TMZ. “First and foremost, I would like to thank God and the incredible team of doctors and nurses at Northwestern Memorial Hospital for saving my life. I will be forever grateful,” the artist stated upon his release.

Jeremih was hospitalized first back in November and was eventually placed on a ventilator according to a later update from his family. The rapper 50 Cent provided a brief update saying it appeared that Jeremih was getting “a little better,” following reports that he was on a ventilator. Jeremih’s family revealed that he was transferred out of the ICU during the end of the month.

Following his hospital release, Jeremih gave some shout outs to the performer’s who sent him words of encouragement. “I would also like to thank my family and friends for all their prayers and well wishes. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude. A special thanks to Chance The Rapper, 50 Cent and Diddy for their love and support,” Jeremih told TMZ.

COVID-19 has reportedly infected a number of musicians including Sturgill Simpson, Damian Koulash, Madonna, Marianne Faithfull, Wreckless Eric, Will Carrol, John Taylor and Christopher Cross. A number of musicians have also passed away from the illness including Tommy DeVito, Rev. John Wilkins, Wallace Roney and folk icon John Prine. The United States currently has 14.8 million cases of COVID-19, with over 282,000 deaths from the virus according to the New York Times.