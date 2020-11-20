Jeremih Remains On Ventilator In ICU Following COVID-19 Diagnosis In New Update From Family

Home News Roy Lott November 20th, 2020 - 8:08 AM

R&B singer Jeremih is currently still in the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. According to Pitchfork, the family issued a statement to CNN about the singer’s current condition. “The family believes daily prayers to God,” the statement says. “A great team of doctors and nurses is helping him pull through. He’s not out of the woods yet, but progress is being made. The family and friends are praying that he starts breathing on his own soon, and makes a full recovery.”

The statement continued to say “His family would like to remind the world that COVID-19 is real and not to be taken lightly. Also, it’s important for people infected to quarantine and let their families and friends know ASAP. There’s no shame in contracting COVID-19, and people that have it need to be responsible and considerate of others.” He is currently in intensive care and on a ventilator to help him breathe.

50 cent was one of the first to break the news that Jeremih had tested positive and let fans know that he has been more responsive. Many musicians have tested postiive for the virus including Sturgill Simpson, Damian Koulash, Madonna, Marianne Faithfull, Wreckless Eric, Will Carrol, John Taylor and Christopher Cross.