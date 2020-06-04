Sturgill Simpson Announces Live Stream Concert from Ryman Auditorium

Home News Drew Feinerman June 4th, 2020 - 1:08 PM

Kentucky based country singer/songwriter and actor Sturgill Simpson has announced a live stream concert to be held in Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, according to Brooklyn Vegan. The stream will take place tomorrow, June 5, at 8 p.m. in front of an empty audience.The concert can be viewed on Nugs.tv, Twitch, and YouTube.

In an address to his fans, Simpson thanked those who helped him raise $250,000 for MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, Equity Alliance Nashville Tornado Relief and the Special Forces Foundation. The singer noted he would be joined by “special guests,” which include Stuart Duncan (fiddle), Mike Bub (bass), Sierra Hull (mandolin), Scott Vestal (banjo), Tim O’Brien (guitar), Mark Howard (guitar), and Miles Miller (drums). Simpson also stated he will be selling concert merchandise on his website to further raise funds to donate.

Simpson was set to tour with fellow Kentucky singer/songwriter Tyler Childers throughout the spring of this year, but the tour was ultimately canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tour would’ve included stops art the Erwin Center in Austin, Texas in March, and the Forum in Los Angeles, California in May.

Simpson’s most recent work is his 2019 album Sound & Fury, which received generally positive reviews among critics. The singer continually pushes the musical envelope, and mxdwn’s Spencer Culbertson noted that the album is, “gritty and bluesy . . . it’s Simpson at his most experimental so far.”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna