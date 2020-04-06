John Taylor of Duran Duran Announces Recovery from “Mild Case” of COVID-19

Home News Aaron Grech April 6th, 2020 - 11:01 AM

John Taylor the bass player for the prominent new wave outfit Duran Duran has announced that he has recovered from a “mild case” of COVID-19. The band’s official Twitter account shared a message posted by Taylor, where he describes his experiences with the illness.

The 59-year old performer described his COVID-19 diagnosis as a “Turbo charged Flu,” which lasted about a week. The performer revealed that he had tested positive three weeks ago and was thankful that the quarantine had given him the opportunity to recover.

A note from John pic.twitter.com/tryutCbw5K — Duran Duran (@duranduran) April 5, 2020

“Perhaps I am a particularly robust 59-year-old,” he wrote. “I like to think I am — or was blessed with getting only a mild case of COVID-19. But after a week or so of what I would describe as a ‘Turbo-charged Flu,’ I came out of it feeling OK. Although I must admit, I didn’t mind the quarantine as long as it gave me a chance to recover.”

Several prominent musicians have revealed that they tested positive for the condition; some such as Sara Bareilles have fully recovered from their bout of COVID-19, while others such as Marianne Faithfull and Christopher Cross continue to fight the illness. Others such as afro funk saxophone player Manu Dibango, influential jazz musicians Ellis Marsalis and Fountains of Wayne frontman Adam Sclesinger have passed away following their diagnosis.

Duran Duran formed in Birmingham, United Kingdom during the latter part of the 1970s, releasing their debut album in 1981. Their most recent studio album Paper Gods came out in 2015.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz