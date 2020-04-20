Wreckless Eric Tests Postive for COVID-19

Home News Aaron Grech April 20th, 2020 - 4:16 PM

The British power pop icon Eric Goulden, better known by his stage name Wreckless Eric has written a lengthy blog post, where he revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19. He also posted an update on his Instagram account stating “Strong against the virus here,” which was posted from Catskill, New York.

“I haven’t actually been very well in the past three or four weeks—chest and rib pains, cough, low level fever, intermittent (sic) headaches,” Goulden wrote on his blog. “I was pretty sure it must be the virus though I was told the only way I could get confirmation of this was by presenting myself at the emergency room.”

View this post on Instagram Strong against the virus here A post shared by Eric Goulden / Wreckless Eric (@thewrecklesseric) on Apr 16, 2020 at 2:34pm PDT

He discussed some of the symptoms he felt while being affected from the virus, including the shortness of breath. He discussed being out of breath after going on simple walks, and feeling tired while he was simply resting at home.

“We’d go for walks and the slightest incline would have me out of breath and clinging on to the nearest tree or telegraph pole for support,” he explained. “Sometimes all I’ve felt capable of is lying prone on the sofa waiting until it’s time to go back to bed.”

The performer is best known for his 1977 hit song “Whole Wide World,” which has been included on the soundtracks for various films such as That Summer, Me Without You and Stranger than Fiction. He has released a total of eight studio albums since the 1970s, with his most recent release Transience coming out last year.