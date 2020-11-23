Jeremih’s Family Reports He’s Been Transferred Out of ICU

Home News Aaron Grech November 23rd, 2020 - 1:06 PM

R&B performer Jeremih has been moved away from ICU according to a statement made by his family. The artist was reportedly placed on a ventilator a few days ago, after being hospitalized due COVID-19 a little over a week ago. Rapper 50 Cent also provided a brief update on the performer’s condition last week, where he claimed the artist was doing “a little better.”

“Jeremih has been transferred out of ICU,” a spokesperson for Jeremih’s family explained in a statement obtained by Billboard over the weekend. “He will spend the rest of his recovery time in a regular hospital room. The true healing begins. Thank you all for your continued prayers and wishes.”

Jeremih is just one of several prominent performers who have contracted COVID-19 this year, joining the likes of Sturgill Simpson, Damian Koulash, Madonna, Marianne Faithfull, Wreckless Eric, Will Carrol, John Taylor and Christopher Cross. The pandemic has also led to a number of fatalities, taking the lives of Tommy DeVito, Rev. John Wilkins, Wallace Roney and folk icon John Prine this year alone. The United States has been dealing with a surge of COVID-19 cases, totaling over 12.4 million cases and 256,000 deaths. Over three million cases were reported from November 1 until November 22 alone.

As an artist, Jeremih is responsible for the the top 10 hits “Birthday Sex,” “Down on Me” and “Don’t Tell ‘Em,” which were released throughout the 2010s. He has released a total of three studio albums and one collaborative record as MihTy, his duo with Ty Dolla $ign.